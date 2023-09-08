Biles confirms for first time that goal is to compete at Paris 2024

Legendary American gymnastics Simone Biles has admitted she "would love" to compete at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The four-time Olympic and 19-time World Championships gold medallist returned to competition last month for the first time since Tokyo 2020, where she withdrew from most events to focus on her mental health but helped the United States to team silver and won an individual balance beam bronze.

Biles revealed she had been suffering from the "twisties", a sudden inability to sense and understand her body positioning while twisting through the air.

After winning the US Classic then a record-breaking eighth all-around national title on her return, Biles has for the first time confirmed she hopes to compete at the Olympics again.

"Right now, I would say that’s the path I would love to go," she told NBC's Today in the US.

Biles had previously been tight-lipped over her plans for next year's Olympics.

Paris 2024 would mark the 26-year-old's third Olympics, after her quadruple gold medal haul at Rio 2016.

Biles admitted after Tokyo 2020 she "should have quit way before", and plans to approach Paris 2024 differently.

"I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I’m making time for the important things in life," she told Today.

"Before it was just like 'go go go' and then making time after.

"This time around it’s being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned so that I can do my best in the gym, be a good wife, good daughter, good friend, all the good things.

"Everything that we’re doing leading up to this next Games or whatever is very intentional.

"We’ve kind of been playing it on the down-low this time making sure mentally and physically are both intact.

"I think it’ll be different, but it’ll be good."

Artistic gymnastics at Paris 2024 is due to be held at the Bercy Arena from July 27 to August 5.