The Torch Relay for Hangzhou 2022 began today at West Lake in the Chinese city ©Hangzhou 2022

The Torch Relay for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou has officially started its journey in the build-up to the continental multi-sport event.

A total of 106 torchbearers took part on the opening day of the relay that began with a distance of 5.2-kilometres circling West Lake in Hangzhou.

The Torch is expected to pass through 11 cities in the Zhejiang province, including Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua and Quzhou over the coming days.

It is due to return Hangzhou on September 20, when a representative from each of the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) 45 National Olympic Committees will run for 50 metres.

The Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games is set to be staged at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on September 23 when the final six torchbearers will help light the cauldron to officially mark the start of the event.

More than 2,000 torchbearers are set to carry the Flame through the Zhejiang province and back to Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

Several Chinese Olympic champions have been named among the list of 2,022 torchbearers that are due to play a part in the Relay.

Swimmer Wang Shun, winner of men’s 200m individual medley gold at Tokyo 2020, has been chosen, along with reigning Olympic women’s badminton champion Chen Yufei and Tokyo 2020 men’s team table tennis gold medallists Fan Zhendong

Du Zuofeng, deputy commander of the Torch Relay Command Center at Hangzhou 2022, revealed that the route had been designed under the theme "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang".

"Its goal is to showcase the profound historical and cultural heritage, breathtaking natural scenery, remarkable achievements in economic and social development of Zhejiang, and the warm hospitality and enthusiasm of its people," said Du in a report by state-run China Global Television Network.

"The Torch for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, named 'Eternal Flame,' possesses strong resistance to both wind and rain."

The Torch is entitled Laurels, and is inspired by the ancient jade cong, and osmanthus, the city flower of Hangzhou.

It is 756 millimetres long and weighs 1,160 grams, and has a yellow and purple colour scheme.

Hangzhou was originally scheduled to stage the Asian Games last year only for the event to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organisers of the Torch Relay claim the route will showcase the "cultural heritage", "breathtaking natural scenery" and "remarkable achievements in economic and social development" of Zhejiang ©Hangzhou 2022

A total of 12,417 athletes and 4,975 officials from 45 countries are poised to participate at the Games, which are due to conclude on October 8.

China's OCA vice-president Song Luzeng, who attended the Torch Relay Launch Ceremony in Hangzhou, claimed that the 19th edition of Asian Games will be the "most monumental" in history.

"On behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the successful launch of the Torch Relay," Song, chair of the OCA's Sports Committee, said.

"I also express my sincere gratitude to all involved parties for their outstanding work in preparing for the Games.

"Furthermore, I would like to pay tribute to the people of China, all other Asian countries and regions and especially Hangzhou for their long-standing support towards the development of sports throughout Asia.

"The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou will fully showcase the courage and perseverance of the athletes and demonstrate the goodwill of the Asian people for peace, friendship and progress.

"With great excitement we look forward to the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games in just 15 days from now."