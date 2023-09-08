Germany shocked the five-time champions United States to reach the final of the International Basketball Federation World Cup for the first time after playing out one of the greatest matches in the tournament’s history.

A total of 224 points were scored in what was the highest-scoring semi-final ever in the World Cup with Germany triumphing 113-111 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

It was a sensational spectacle as Germany led 94-84 going into the final period before the US threatened to pull off a stunning comeback in the Filipino capital.

Austin Reaves landed two free throws to get within one point of Germany at 108-107 with just 90 seconds remaining.

Andreas Obst provided the perfect response with a three-point step-back jump shot before Dennis Schroder landed another two points.

The US rallied again with scores from Reaves but Germany managed to see out time to spark wild celebrations.

Germany stun USA in a high-scoring, instant classic to advance to the Final!

Obst top scored for Germany with 23 points along with six assists, while Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis notched 22 and 21 points respectively.

Germany have secured a showdown with Serbia who defeated Canada 95-86 in the other semi-final at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Canada had made their first semi-final but their brilliant run came to an end following an impressive performance from Serbia.

Serbia led 52-39 at the half-time interval and remained in control courtesy of heavy scoring from Bogdan Bogdanovic who finished with 23 points.

Bogdanovic was ably supported by Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov who both scored 16 points, while Marko Guduric and Aleksa Avramovic also got into double figures.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life - this amount of energy, it's incredible," said Guburic.

Serbia put on a masterful all-around performance to knock off Canada and punch the first ticket to the Final!

"I can only wish them to have good night's sleep today and tomorrow so they can keep this rhythm up in the final.

"We're just trying to follow their lead, it all starts with them.

"I knew everything about Dobric and his game, we grew up together, and now I finally met Aleksa and realised what he can do."

In yesterday’s classification semi-finals, Latvia beat Italy 87-82 and Lithuania thumped Slovenia 100-84.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with Italy and Slovenia facing each other in the seventh-place game before Latvia and Lithuania battle it out for fifth position.

The final between Germany and Serbia is set to be held on Sunday (September 10) as well as the third-place match between the US and Canada.