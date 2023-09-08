Prince Harry set to open Invictus Games for 21 countries in Düsseldorf

Twenty-one nations have entered the sixth edition of the Invictus Games, which is due to start tomorrow in the German city of Düsseldorf.

This edition means the multi-sport event is set to be held for two years running, following on from the delayed Games in The Hague in The Netherlands in April 2022.

It is set to return to a biennial schedule from 2025 in the Canadian hosts of Vancouver-Whistler.

Invictus Games founder Prince Harry of Britain is set to launch the event at tomorrow's Opening Ceremony at the 54,600-capacity Merkur Spiel-Arena, with video messages expected from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller and a crowd of 18,000 spectators anticipated.

The United States President Joe Biden has confirmed a delegation from his country will be led by Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Bill Nelson.

The Invictus Games was founded in 2014 for wounded military personnel.

More than 500 competitors from 21 countries have entered this year's edition, which features 208 medal events across 10 sports.

Israel and Colombia are set for their first appearances, the latter becoming the first South American nation to participate.

Archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby are all on the programme again, and table tennis has been added for the first time at the Games.

Competition is due to start with powerlifting, wheelchair rugby and athletics on Sunday (September 10) and run until next Saturday (September 16).