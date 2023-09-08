Vingegaard prevails in Jumbo-Visma clean sweep on stage 13 of Vuelta a España

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark claimed stage 13 of the Vuelta a España as he topped a Jumbo-Visma one-two-three.

Vingegaard conquered the Col du Tourmalet after attacking with eight kilometres to go in a brutal mountainous stage.

Jumbo-Visma took control of the stage with overall leader Sepp Kuss of the United States and Primož Roglič of Slovenia finishing behind Vingegaard.

The Danish cyclist powered home in 3hr 51min 10sec, followed by Kuss in 3:51:40 and Roglič in 3:51:43.

"Today is the birthday of my daughter and I wanted to win for her so bad today," said Vingegaard in a report by The Guardian.

"Our plan was to see if we could take on the opponents today, and then it happened.

"I’m just so happy [and] proud."

The Jumbo-Visma riders also occupy the top three in the general classification standings with Kuss continuing to lead the way.

Kuss holds a 1:37 advantage over Roglič, while Vingegaard is 1:44 further back in third.

🤩 Un día HISTÓRICO. Exhibición de Jumbo-Visma. ¡Revívelo todo en 1 minuto!



A historic day! An exhibition by Jumbo-Visma... Re-live the best moments from stage 1️⃣3️⃣ in 1 minute!

#LaVuelta23 @gorouvy pic.twitter.com/QrEYGUG3Bf — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 8, 2023

"It was a dream scenario," said Kuss.

"It was a super hard stage, uphill, downhill.

"It was full concentration all day and a really hard pace.

"The team did an amazing job.

"Today was a really hard stage, tomorrow is another brutal mountain stage.

"All these efforts start to build-up and there’s still a lot to race.

"We’re just happy with how we were able to play our numbers today.

"We’re in a really good position and we’ll see how we do it for the rest of the stages."

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with another mountainous stage from Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua.