Olympic medallist Takyi axed by Ghana for African boxing qualifier for Paris 2024 over demands

Olympic bronze medallist Samuel Takyi has been axed from Ghana’s team for the African qualifiers for next year’s Olympics in Paris after the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) refused to accept his financial demands.

Takyi, who won men’s featherweight bronze at Tokyo 2020, had been set to represent Ghana at the qualification tournament in Senegalese capital Dakar in the hope of securing a place at Paris 2024.

But the GBF has revealed that Takyi will no longer be in the team following a series of demands from the Ghanaian boxer.

Among those included receiving the cash reward that he had been pledged by Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo for his success at Tokyo 2020 before joining the team in Dakar.

GBF President Bernard Quartey said Takyi had also asked to be given an Olympic scholarship.

"These are the conditions he demanded but we don’t have the power to dictate it," said Quartey in a report by Ghana Web.

"He is welcome to join but not with conditionalities.

"Looking at the situation, the coach thought it wise that he was not prepared psychologically.

Abdul Wahid Omar has taken Samuel Takyi's place in Ghana's team ©GOC

"We are going with this team and if someone in his weight qualifies it means we have to find another weight for him at the next qualifies."

Takyi was the only African boxer to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 but now faces missing Paris 2024 following his axing by the GBF.

His place has been taken by Abdul Wahid Omar who represented Ghana at Rio 2016.

The African Games looked set to serve as the Olympic qualifier only for the continental multi-sport event to be postponed to March next year due to economic pressures and delays in preparations in Ghana.

The International Olympic Committee is running the Olympic qualifiers and the tournament at Paris 2024 after expelling the International Boxing Association.

It will be the second qualification event for Paris 2024 after the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska where 44 boxers secured quota places for their country.

A total of 18 Olympic quota spots will be on offer at the Dakar Arena, with the event due to run from tomorrow until September 15.

Khadija Mardi will be aiming to secure her place at Paris 2024 after winning women's heavyweight gold at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships earlier this year ©IBA

Male boxers will compete across seven categories, with one quota available in each, while two places will be at stake in each of the women’s divisions aside from the 75kg class where there is just one.

Morocco will be confident of achieving success in Dakar after topping the standings at last month’s African Boxing Championships in Yaoundé in Cameroon.

The Moroccan team includes Mohamed Rabii, a bronze medallist in the men’s welterweight at Rio 2016 and Khadija Mardi, the reigning world women’s heavyweight champion.

Other notable names include 2022 world women’s middleweight bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique and reigning African Games women’s flyweight champion Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria.

Those that fail to qualify in Dakar will have the chance of competing in two world qualification tournaments scheduled to be held next year.

The first of those is set to be staged at Busto Arzizio in Italy from February 29 to March 12 followed by a second in Bangkok in Thailand from May 23 to June 3.