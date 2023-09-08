Peter Peet claimed victory at sailing’s Finn European Masters despite a poor result in the penultimate race of the event.

The Dutch sailor placed 45th in race seven of eight but was able to discard the result, winning by 12 points after a second place in the final race put him on a final score of 51 points.

Peet finished second in three races during the regatta at Campione del Garda in Italy - races two, four and crucial number eight.

Britain’s John Greenwood, a former double World Masters champion, took second place, with victories in race four and five, across the second and third days, putting him in a strong position.

On the final day, Greenwood used his discard in race seven, after placing 20th, before a fifth place in the final race, gave him a total of 63 points.

Peter Peet triumphed in the Finn European Masters held at Campione del Garda ©Robert Deaves

Switzerland’s Simon Bovay, who started the final day in fourth, moved on to the podium after placing ninth and eighth in the races on day four to finish on a points total of 68.

Italy’s Roberto Strappati finished fourth, after a fourth-place in the first race of the final day, helped him to a total of 77.

Sweden’s Olof Lundqvist, who started the day in third place, finished fifth overall, after a terrible start to the final day’s racing.

He did not finish race seven but was able to use his discard option for this race, before recovering to finish fourth in the final race and on a total of 81.