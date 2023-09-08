French President Emmanuel Macron received widespread booing at the Stade de France as he addressed the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Macron was initially booed when he walked on to the field of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic venue, before he stood and listened to World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont speaking, as reported by Associated Press.

After Sir Bill’s speech, Macron walked up to the podium and the chorus of disapproval became louder, with Macron forced to shout into the microphone to make himself heard initially.

Once the boos and jeers had subsided, Macron spoke of his hope that the tournament would be memorable both on and off the pitch.

"Naturally, France is hoping to win this World Cup on the pitch, but also in the hearts of everyone who has come to celebrate our shared passion," he said.

"With our taste for hospitality. With our excellent facilities, our fans. With the enthusiasm of our schoolchildren and young people.

"From Nice to Lille, from Saint-Étienne to Toulouse, France will be the arena for the three halves of rugby.

"Rugby fans all over the world know about our French Flair. This year, in 2023, we will show our French Share: our art of sharing, conviviality and fraternity."

French President Emmanuel Macron pictured alongside World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont during the tournament opener between France and New Zealand ©Getty Images

Macron’s popularity has been on the slide since the French Government proposed in January to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 as part of the pension reform bill.

The bill was subsequently forced through the French Parliament in March which led to further protests, including rioting and violence in the streets, as well as the opposition party filing a no-confidence motion in Macron’s Government.

Macron made headlines yesterday when he vowed that the Russian flag would not appear at the Paris 2024 Olympics, in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus.

Meanwhile during his Opening Ceremony speech World Rugby chairman Sir Bill heralded France as the perfect place to celebrate the sport’s 200th birthday.

"It was 200 years ago that our great sport was born and there could be no greater place to celebrate our birthday than here in France, home to some of our most passionate fans and playing legends," Sir Bill said.

"We know that you will be magnificent hosts in the coming weeks, in stadiums, in your villages, towns and cities and in your hearts!"

The host nation celebrated on the pitch on opening night, as they won the tournament curtain-raiser 27-13 against New Zealand.