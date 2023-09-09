The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) has expressed its gratitude to an Australian couple who have donated football equipment to teams and schools in the country.

Nine News in Australia reported Sharon Pascoe and Wayne Parrott from Gorokan in New South Wales were inspired to launch a charitable drive to collect football boots and other items from a visit to the Cook Islands' largest island Rarotonga last year, where they encountered children playing barefoot in a local competition.

After returning home, they set up a stall at every home game for A-League Men's team the Central Coast Mariners, amassing 300 kilograms of equipment, including nearly 600 pairs of boots.

Airline company Jetstar transported the goods to Rarotonga free of charge after contact from Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, and Pascoe and Parrott delivered the donations to teams and schools on the largest and most populous of the Cook Islands.

Nearly 600 pairs of football boots were donated by local families in Cook Islands, as well as other football equipment, by the Australian couple ©YouTube

CISNOC thanked Pascoe and Parrott for their work.

"We would like to give a huge meitaki maata to our friends Sharon and Wayne, the community that came together and donated the boots and equipment, Jetstar and the Australian Government for this massive gift to our community," it wrote on Facebook.

The Cook Islands has been a self-governing island country since 1965, although it maintains free association with New Zealand.

The CISNOC was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1986, and the nation has competed at every Summer Olympics since Seoul 1988, although is yet to win a medal.