China dominate on return to Asian Table Tennis Championships after COVID-19 hiatus

China dominated on their return to the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, winning all seven gold medals.

The sport's powerhouse missed the 2021 continental Championships in the Qatari capital Doha because of COVID-19 restrictions, but enjoyed a clean sweep of medals at the Yongpyong Dome in South Korea as it did in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta in 2019.

Back-to-back men's singles Olympic champion Ma Long reclaimed his Asian title, beating compatriot Fan Zhendong in five games in what was a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final.

Ma triumphed 11-7, 5-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6 in a back-and-forth encounter which lasted nearly 47 minutes.

Beaten semi-finalists Liang Jingkun of China and Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei earned bronze medals.

The women's final was also an all-Chinese affair, with Wang Manyu overcoming reigning world champion Sun Yingsha 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5.

Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi made it a clean sweep on the podium for China with their runs to the semi-finals.

Olympic champion Chen Meng suffered a quarter-final defeat to Wang Manyu in the singles, but the pair combined for women's doubles gold, won 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 against Sun and Wang Yidi.

Bronze medals went to Japan's Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki and South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin.

Victory in the women's team event earned China a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Asian Table Tennis Union

In the men's doubles, Fan took gold with playing partner Lin Gaoyuan 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8 against compatriots Ma and Wang Chuqin.

Both bronzes went to South Korea through Lim Jong-hoon and Jang Woo-jin, and Park Gang-hyeon and An Jae-hyun.

Lin doubled up with victory in the mixed doubles playing with Wang Yidi.

They came from behind to defeat compatriots Liang and Qian Tianyi 4-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, and sealed a Chinese quota place at next year's Olympics in Paris.

Lim and Shin took one of the bronzes for South Korea, the other going to Chinese Taipei through Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu.

China's golds in the team competitions also earned them Paris 2024 places.

The men beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 in their final, with hosts South Korea and India completing the podium.

In the women's team event, China overcame South Korea 3-0 in the gold medal match, with bronzes going to Hong Kong and South Korea.

Singles qualifying for Paris 2024 is primarily decided through specific continental qualification tournaments and the International Table Tennis Federation world rankings.