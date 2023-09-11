Bach to be guest of honour at Uruguayan Olympic Committee centenary celebrations

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is due to travel to Montevideo next month to take part in the celebrations for the centenary of the Uruguayan Olympic Committee (COU).

He has accepted an invitation from COU President Julio César Maglione, who revealed that Bach’s visit will be the highlight of the activities planned to commemorate the 100th founding of the National Olympic Committee on October 26 in 1923.

As well as attending events organised by the COU, Bach is expected to meet Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou during his two-day visit on October 23 and 24.

It is expected that the President will appoint Bach as an honorary citizen of Uruguay and accompany him to a gala dinner.

Maglione, a former President of the International Swimming Federation and an honorary member of the IOC since 2015, highlighted "the great joy" at the news that Bach will take part in the centenary celebrations.

Thomas Bach last visited Uruguay in 2017 and his trip this time has been hailed by President Julio César Maglione, who has led the COU since 1987 ©Getty Images

It will be Bach’s second visit to Uruguay having previously been there in 2017 for the Pan American Sports Organization Congress in 2017 held in Punta El Este.

Bach’s predecessors have also visited Uruguay on several occasions with Lord Killanin travelling there in 1973 and 1979, Juan Antonio Samaranch in 1982, 1994 and 2000 and Jacques Rogge in 2006.

The COU was founded so that Uruguay could participate at the 1924 Olympics in Paris, where its football team won the gold medal with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland in the final.

Uruguay retained their title in Amsterdam four years later, beating neighbours Argentina 2-1 in the final.

The country has not won a gold medal since.

Uruguay won the gold medal in football at their first two Olympic appearances at Paris 2024 and Amsterdam 1928 but have not won one since ©Olympic Museum

Uruguay's last medal was a silver for cyclist Milton Wynants in the men’s points race at Sydney 2000.

In its 100-years history, the COU has had only five Presidents and Maglione has led the organisation since 1987.

At the last Olympics at Tokyo 2020, Uruguay were represented by 11 athletes in five sports.

Their best performance was in the rowing where Bruno Cetraro and Felipe Klüver finished sixth in the men's lightweight double sculls.