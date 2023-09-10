Romania do the double on final day of World Rowing Championships

Romania claimed two gold medals on the final day of the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade as The Netherlands added two further titles to cement their place at the top of the overall standings.

The Romanian women’s eight retained the world title after overcoming the challenge of the Australian and American crews at Lake Sava in the Serbian capital.

They finished in a winning time of 6min 1.28sec to beat the US who came second in 6:03.73, while Australia slipped from first to third, crossing the finish line in 6:04.17.

All three boats sealed places at the Paris 2024 Olympics along with Britain and Canada.

"It was one of the best races that we’ve made in the eight," said Romania’s Maria Tivodariu.

"I’m really grateful for this result.

"We knew that the second part of the race would be ours."

Romania’s other gold came in the women’s double sculls as Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș triumphed in 6:46.94.

Donata Karalienė and Dovilė Rimkutė sealed silver for Lithuania in 6:50.34, while American duo Kristina Wagner and Sophia Vitas placed third in 6:50.45.

They qualified boats for the Olympics along with France, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Australia, China and The Netherlands.

"This was the hardest race for me," said Radiș.

"It was really difficult.

"We had a hard year, but we made it today, together.

"We are so proud and thankful for this great result."

The Netherlands topped the medal table with six golds and three silvers.

Two of those titles came on the final day including one for Karolien Florijn who retained her women’s single sculls crown in 7:14.35.

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg clocked 7:19.43 for silver and Australia’s Tara Rigney finished in 7:21.07 for bronze as they look forward to Paris 2024 along with boats from Bulgaria, the US, Lithuania, Austria, Germany and Serbia.

The Netherlands also emerged victorious from the men’s double sculls final, with Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink prevailing in 6:09.19.

They defeated double Olympic champions Martin and Valent Sinković of Croatia who crossed in 6:12.44 for silver.

The bronze medal was won by Ireland’s Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle after they came home in 6:13.41.

The other Olympic qualifiers are Italy, China, Spain, Romania, Germany, Norway, France and New Zealand.

Britain, who claimed five gold medals yesterday, added to their medal count with victory in the men’s eight.

The British crew won in 5:24.20, beating The Netherlands who came second in 5:25.23, while Australia claimed bronze in 5:26.65.

The US failed to qualify for the Olympics as Romania and Germany took the other places on offer.

Germany’s Oliver Zeidler made it back-to-back men’s single sculls titles after winning in 6:38.08.

Dutchman Simon van Dorp took silver in 6:39.26, with New Zealand’s Thomas Mackintosh sealing bronze in 6:40.33.

Paris 2024 places also went to Greece, Croatia, Denmark, Japan and Lithuania.

"It was a very fast race, especially the first 1,000 metres," said Zeidler.

"I really had to work for it because the others were tracking me.

"It was tight, the last 15 strokes were very tough, but in the end it worked out well."

Two-time Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine came out on top in the PR1 men’s single sculls.

With Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Erik Horrie of Australia withdrawing due to medical reasons, Polianskyi seized his chance to win in a World Championship best time of 8:59.60.

Italy’s Giacomo Perini claimed silver in 9:04.40, while Britain’s Benjamin Pritchard came third in 9:09.43.

Germany, Australia, Israel and Uzbekistan were the other Paralympic qualifiers.

Norway’s Birgit Skarstein captured the PR1 women’s single sculls crown in 10:05.91, beating France’s Nathalie Benoit who clocked 10:07.70 for silver.

Ukraine’s Anna Sheremet completed the podium in 10:10.31, while Israel, France, China, Germany and Brazil also booked tickets to Paris 2024.