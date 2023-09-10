Luis Rubiales has announced his resignation as Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President during a television interview.

Speaking to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Rubiales, whose position has been under pressure since he allegedly kissed Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso against her will during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final post-match presentation, said he was going to resign because he claimed: "I could not continue my work."

In a clip of the interview released on social media, Rubiales explained he came to the decision after speaking to his family, who had told him: "Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life.

"If not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love."

Rubiales also published a statement at the same time as the clip was released confirming he had also resigned from his role as a vice-president at UEFA.

"Today at 9.30pm, I transmitted to the Interim President of the RFEF Pedro Rocha, my resignation letter.

"I also informed him that I did the same with my position at UEFA so that my position as the vice-president can be replaced."

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

Before signing the statement Rubiales added: "I have faith in the truth and I am going to do everything in my power to make it prevail.

"My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of a blatant persecution."

Spanish football has been in crisis as a result of the fallout from Rubiales' behaviour after the nation won the FIFA Women's World Cup title for the first time last month, when they defeated England 1-0.

Rubiales' initially apologised for his behaviour, before FIFA opened an investigation and suspended the official for 90 days.

Spain's women's team refused to play while he remained in post, while heads of Spanish regional football federations and President of the Spanish Olympic Committee Alejandro Blanco called for him to resign.

On September 5, the RFEF apologised to national team players for Rubiales "totally unacceptable behaviour", while the coach of the team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup last month Jorge Vilda was dismissed from his post on the same day.

The following day Hermoso lodged a legal complaint over the kiss by Rubiales.

Two days later, prosecutors presented a case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid.