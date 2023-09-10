South Africa launched the defence of their Rugby World Cup crown with an 18-3 triumph against Scotland at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Tries from Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kurt-Lee Arendse in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half proved decisive as the three-time winners overcame Scotland in a bruising Pool B encounter.

Scotland went toe-to-toe with South Africa in a physical opening period as they trailed by just three points at half-time.

Two penalties from Manie Lippok gave South Africa an early lead before Finn Russell dispatched a three-pointer just before the break.

But all of Scotland’s hard work in the first half was undone at the start of the second as du Toit crossed from close range before a moment of magic from Libbok led to a try from Arendse.

Libbok produced a no-look cross-field that fell perfectly for Arendse to gobble up and go over in the corner, which Faf de Klerk converted.

South Africa played out the remaining 30 minutes to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Wales held off a stirring late fightback from Fiji to secure a 32-26 victory in a gripping Pool C clash at the Stade de Bordeaux.

A Dan Biggar penalty and a Josh Adams try gave Wales the early lead before converted tries from Waisea Nayacalevu and Lekima Tagitagivalu put Fiji 14-8 in front.

Alarm bells were ringing for Wales but they responded with three points from the boot of Biggar before the fly-half converted George North’s try on the half-hour mark.

Wales led 18-14 at the break and increased their advantage when Louis Rees-Zammit crossed, with Biggar landing the conversion.

The contest looked all but over when Elliot Dee scored, with Biggar adding the extras to put Wales 32-14 ahead on 67 minutes after Tagitagivalu was sin-binned.

But Fiji refused to give in as Corey Domachowski received a yellow card to leave both teams a man down.

With seven minutes to go, Josua Tuisova gave Fiji a lifeline when he went over before Teti Tela converted.

Fiji threw everything at Wales and their persistence paid off with Mesake Doge scoring a try in the closing two minutes.

Tela failed to add the conversion, meaning Fiji needed a converted try to snatch victory.

With no time left, Fiji put Wales under heavy pressure as they closed in on the tryline before looking to exploit space out wide.

The ball was fed to Semi Radradra on the wing only for the centre to knock on to leave Wales breathing a sigh of relief.

In the other match on the third day of competition, Japan defeated World Cup debutants Chile 42-12 at the Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse.

Chile got off to the perfect start with Rodrigo Fernandez scoring a try inside the opening six minutes which Santiago Videla converted.

Japan responded with three converted scores, including a brace from Amato Fakatava and another try from Jone Naikabula to move 21-7 in front at the break.

Chile struck first in the second period with Alfonso Escobar going over before Japan bounced back again.

Michael Leitch, Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns all crossed the whitewash to put Chile to the sword in the Pool D opener.

Competition is due to resume on Thursday (September 14) with a Pool A match between hosts France and Uruguay at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.