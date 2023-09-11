Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President Irina Viner has dedicated a concert celebrating Moscow’s 876th founding anniversary to soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine.

A special gala was staged to mark Moscow City Day at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in the Russian capital.

Olympic silver medallist Dina Averina, her twin sister Arina Averina and Lala Kramarenko were among members of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team that participated in group exercises at the concert yesterday.

There were also performances from Russian singer Grigory Leps as part of the Moscow City Day celebrations.

According to Russian website RIA Novosti Sport, Viner thanked members of the Russian military who had been invited as guests of honour.

Dina Averina and Arina Averina participated in the Moscow City Day concert in the Russian capital ©Getty Images

"This concert is dedicated to the soldiers of the Northern Military District - our honoured guests who are in the hall today," said Viner.

"It is thanks to them that today we can perform for you and live under a peaceful sky."

According to Russia’s official state news agency TASS, Viner described Moscow as the "best city on earth" during the concert.

"It is a safe, beautiful city with young people who walk the streets without fear of anything," said Viner.

"These are older people. Everyone is walking, everyone is happy, everything is on fire - we don’t save on electricity the way they do now in the west.

"Everything is illuminated, new metro stations, new residential areas.

"Many were sceptical about the construction of new Moscow, but now we see beautiful areas."

Irina Viner, right, is believed to be a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left ©Getty Images

Viner is considered one of the most successful rhythmic gymnastics coaches of all-time having trained the likes of Russian Olympic champions Evgeniya Kanaeva, Alina Kabaeva and Yulia Barsukova.

In March this year, Viner was suspended for two years by the International Gymnastics Federation for her behaviour following her team’s defeat at the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Viner is believed to be a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and allegedly introduced him to Kabaeva, leading to her becoming his mistress and they have reportedly had children together.

Viner was married to Uzbek-born Russian oligarch and International Fencing Federation President Alisher Usmanov for 30 years before their divorce in May last year.

In February, Viner denied that the gala show she directed for Defender of the Fatherland Day had a militaristic component involving athletes.

The holiday celebrates people who are serving or were serving the Russian Armed Forces and coincided with the first anniversary on February 24 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Viner claimed that the display was just a tribute to those who have lost their lives fighting for Russia and had nothing to do with events in Ukraine.

The FIG agreed in July to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral banner from the start of the new year.

It followed the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as individual neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.