Australia name athletics and judo teams for Solomon Islands 2023

Australia have named a 20-strong athletics team as well as eight judokas for this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The announcement by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) marks the first time Australia have competed in judo at the Pacific Games.

Judokas Anneliese Fielder, Ryley Rametta, Saya Middleton, Alannah Joyce, Jordon Greenbank, Ryan Koenig, Carstens Beyers and Danny Vojnikovich have been chosen to represent Australia at the Games, scheduled to run from November 19 to December 2.

The AOC has also selected 10 male and 10 female track and field athletes to compete in Honiara.

Among those include 400 metre runner Ellie Beer who represented Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Calab Law who claimed men’s 200m bronze at last year’s World Under-20 Championships.

The selection takes Australia’s team size up to 53 as it looks set to send a 80-strong delegation to the Pacific Games.

We're proud to announce the 20 members of the athletics team headed to Solomon Islands for the 2023 Pacific Games 🏃💚💛@AthsAust pic.twitter.com/YtDMV1MlH8 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) September 14, 2023

"Each of the 28 athletes announced today has the opportunity to not only represent our country, but to contribute to and benefit from a positive multisport Australian team environment in Honiara," said Australian Chef de Mission Kenny Wallace.

"With international ranking points on the line, Solomons 2023 (sic) is an important high performance event for Australian athletes, as well as a fantastic opportunity to connect with our Pacific neighbours.

"Congratulations on your selection to the team.

"I look forward to seeing you represent your sport, coaches, family and supporters proudly at the Pacific Games."

Beer said she expected to make her mark at Solomon Islands 2023 with some "super-fast" times before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Congratulations to the eight judokas selected to represent Australia at the 2023 Pacific Games!! 🥋@ausjudo pic.twitter.com/YGBiT0LPk9 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) September 14, 2023

"Being able to race in the green and gold again will feel honestly amazing," said Beer.

"I always feel so privileged to represent my country and to do it in Solomon Islands alongside teammates.

"Honestly, I want to run super-fast in the Solomon Islands.

"My big goal is the Paris Olympics, wanting to relive my childhood dream once again and to do so I have to run some fast times.

"I’m hoping for a personal best at the Pacific Games, as well as having fun with teammates."

Solomon Islands 2023 is the third time Australia has participated after first being invited to compete in several sports at Port Moresby 2015.

Australia is set to participate in archery, athletics, boxing, beach volleyball, judo, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting.