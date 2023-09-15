Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has expressed his intent to compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris as he prepares himself physically and mentally for a "very congested and challenging" schedule.

Djokovic moved level with Australia’s Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles crowns following his success at the US Open last Sunday (September 10).

His Grand Slam haul includes 10 Australian Open titles, three French Open crowns, seven Wimbledon trophies and four US Open triumphs.

But an Olympic gold continues to elude Djokovic who picked up men’s singles bronze at Beijing 2008 before leaving London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 without a medal.

Roland Garros, the venue for the French Open, is set to stage the Paris 2024 tennis competition just 13 days after the conclusion of Wimbledon on grass courts.

Roland Garros, a venue where Novak Djokovic has secured three French Open titles, is set to stage tennis competition during Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The clay-court competition is due to run from July 27 to August 4 before players head to the hard courts of the US Open, that is scheduled to run from August 26 to September 8.

Djokovic will be 37 when the Olympics open in Paris but he is determined to challenge for all four Grand Slams and Paris 2024.

"My plan for now is to play the Olympic Games, so I'm hoping that I will be able to play, that I will be ready physically and mentally," said Djokovic in a report by Reuters.

"It's going to be a very congested and challenging schedule next year, with Roland Garros on clay, Wimbledon on grass, the Olympics on clay and then the U.S. Open and the tournaments before that on hardcourts.

"It's going to be challenging for players, but my plan is to play the Olympics, because it's one of the most important events in the history of the sport.

"That's where you also represent the country and the feeling of being part of it is a huge honour."

Novak Djokovic, right, has not picked up an Olympic medal since winning men's singles bronze at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Djokovic is in Valencia this week as he looks set to represent Serbia in their Davis Cup tie against hosts Spain which is due to start today.

The world number one admitted he "does not feel very fresh" after an "exhausting" period but is hoping to fire Serbia to victory.

"There's not much time to recover," added Djokovic.

"I have to maintain the intensity and do everything I can to adapt my body to the new time zone, new conditions and be able to contribute to my country with a point."