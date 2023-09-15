Barbados' only Olympic medallist voted on to NOC Board of Directors

Obadele Thompson, the only Barbadian to win an Olympic medal, has been elected on the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Board of Directors.

A vote was conducted at the BOA’s General Assembly in Saint Michael where Thompson emerged victorious following a second round of voting at the election.

Thompson etched his name in Barbados folklore when he claimed men’s 100 metres bronze medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, clocking a time of 10.04sec to finish behind champion Maurice Green of the United States and silver medallist Ato Boldon of Trinidad and Tobago.

He also picked up men’s 100m bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and men’s 200m silver at the 1999 World Indoor Championships in Maebashi.

Since finishing his athletics career, Thompson gained a law degree from the University of Texas and now practices in international arbitration and litigation at at King & Spalding LLP.





Thompson is married to disgraced American sprinter Marion Jones, stripped of the three Olympic gold medals she won at Sydney 2000 for anabolic steroid use and who in 2008 went to prison for six-months for lying about her drug use and cheque fraud.

Although Thompson lives in the United States, the 47-year-old insisted he would be able to carry out his duties with the BOA.

"I’m excited that I now have the opportunity to serve on the BOA executive," Thompson told the Weekend Nation.

"Hopefully, while I’m a member we’ll be able to do some innovative things to help our athletes perform much better regionally and internationally.

"I’ll still be living overseas.

"I know that’s one of the questions that came up, but I think the pandemic has proved that people can conduct business from abroad so we will be using Zoom and WhatsApp.

"When necessary, of course I’ll touch down here in Barbados.

"It’s home for me still."

Obadele Thompson, left, claimed men's 100m bronze at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

Trevor Welch, general secretary of the Athletics Association of Barbados, will join Thompson on the BOA Board of Directors following his election victory, securing 19 votes in the first round.

Thompson and Dominic Hill both received 13 votes before the former sprinter won 20-16 in the second round.

Craig Archer and Ytannia Wiggins were seeking re-election but failed to retain their places, picking up 12 and 11 votes, respectively.

There was also disappointment for fellow candidates Allan Herbert and Nicholas Branker.

Cameron Burke was re-elected as unopposed as vice-president of the BOA, while there were also no challengers against secretary general Erskine Simmons and treasurer Orson Simpson as they kept their roles.