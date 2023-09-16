Fans and coaches unhappy over lack of clarity with refereeing decisions at Rugby World Cup

Coaches and fans have expressed their displeasure over refereeing decisions at the ongoing Rugby World Cup due to a lack of transparency.

Decisions from the Television Match Official (TMO) has often caused confusion among fans, with England coach Steve Borthwick calling for more consistency.

The lack of more replays during reviews to avoid lengthy delays are also leaving supporters puzzled.

England flanker Tom Curry was sent off within three minutes during the win over Argentina last week while similar incidents involving South Africa's Jesse Kriel, Chile's Martín Sigren, Wales's Dan Biggar and Frenchman Romain Taofifénua were not met with similar punishments.

Sigren's and Taofifénua's incidents were sent for bunker review while Kriel and Biggar escaped sanctions.

"In terms of the cards situation, quite clearly what we all want is consistency and probably some transparency around the decision-making process but for us we’ll concentrate on what we can do and what we know, which is our performance on Sunday," Borthwick was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"It has been said and noted that there has been a large amount of commentary from different sources about what appears to be a lack of consistency and transparency in the decision-making process.

©Getty Images

"Now it’s not my role to comment on that, it’s World Rugby's."

France 2023 tournament director Michel Poussau backed the officials and explained that "refereeing is one of the hardest jobs in the sport" and claimed that the "best of the best" are in charge of the proceedings at the World Cup.

The freeze frames from reviews are leading to players and officials being scrutinised on social media.

However, World Rugby has said that TMOs have multiple angles to analyse incidents.

Referring to the Kriel's tackle on Scotland's Jack Dempsey, the International Federation said that TMO Ben Whitehouse made the right call with some angles showing that contact between the two players was chest-on-chest.

It also feels the tackle involving Sigren of Chile against Kotaro Matsushima of Japan was not red-card worthy.

"The citing window is 36 hours and the citing commissioner has access to 15 or 16 different video angles to review, they get to see absolutely everything," a World Rugby spokesperson said.

"If they also feel there is also no clear or obvious head contact, that [incident] does not go to a disciplinary hearing."