Nyjah Huston of the United States and Nishiya Momiji of Japan earned maximum ranking points on their journey to Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men's and women's final, respectively, at WST Lausanne Street 2023.

The qualifying event in the Olympic capital saw Huston score 275.94 overall as he won gold.

His best run was in his second attempt, where he bagged 90.00.

The six-time street world champion starred in the trick section, executing a superb nollie heelflip nose blunt side trick that fetched him 93.23.

Sasaki Toa of Japan won silver, scoring 270.53 while Brazilian Giovanni Vianna took bronze with 268.06.

Vianna did not have the smoothest journey as he scored only once in the trick section before the final.

WST Lausanne Street- Finals results!



Women

1) Momiji Nishiya

2) Yumeka Oda

3) Paige Heyn



Men

1) Nyjah Huston

2) Toa Sasaki

3) Giovanni Vianna



Full report coming on WS blog!#wstlausanne pic.twitter.com/jy4jDUVJue — World Skate (@WorldSkate_news) September 16, 2023

But he delivered in testing conditions with a sensational fakie 270 backside nose blunt side into fakie.

Reigning Olympic champion Momiji, who had injured her wrist, clinched the title by bagging 259.81 points overall.

Her crook nollie heelflip midway through her second run and a backside lip slide proved crucial for the Japanese, fetching her a best run score of 88.91.

Another Japanese in Oda Yumeka took silver with a best run score of 66.41 and 249.77 overall.

Paige Heyn of the United States won the last podium spot, scoring 243.93.