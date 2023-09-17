Queensland has rejected calls from a Senate inquiry to review its plan to spend AUD$2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) on re-developing the Gabba stadium for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

An interim report published in Canberra examining preparations for Brisbane 2032 suggested the organising authority consider other sites and venues.

The inquiry recommended that those involved in the planning of Brisbane 2032 should "urgently review the decision to host athletics events at the Gabba stadium."

They added, "The review should consider the feasibility of alternative options, including using existing infrastructure, and work to find a solution that is acceptable to these communities.

"It may also be unwise and inappropriate for the Government to insist that a redeveloped Gabba host the athletics for the Games."

The call came after Victoria withdrew from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games amid claims that costs had risen to AUD$7 billion (£3.6 billion/$4.5 billion/€4.2 billion).

The Senate Committee also deliberated on the position in Victoria and strongly condemned the decision to pull out of staging the Games.

Costs to redevelop the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the 2032 Olympics have doubled since the original estimate ©Getty Images

Costs for the Gabba rebuild, increasing capacity by 8,000 seats to 50,000, have more than doubled, with land between the stadium and nearby Southbank declared a priority development area.

Local residents have also objected to the planned demolition of heritage-listed East Brisbane State School which is situated close to the Gabba.

"State Governments should not use major events as an excuse to fast-track already-planned urban development against the wishes of their citizens and local communities, and without due diligence," the report found.

The Committee was also concerned about the proposal to build an expensive Whitewater Centre at Redland, proposing facilities purpose-built for the Sydney Games as a cost-effective option.

But Queensland's Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe claimed that the report contained factual errors and provided no new insight into the delivery of the Games, The Courier Mail newspaper in Brisbane reported.

"I didn’t learn massively new things through the process but we welcome all those people who are interested in making sure that the Brisbane 2032 Games are delivering great things for Queensland," Hinchliffe said.

"When you look at the interim report and you read it carefully and you note the factual errors that are in it, I trust that some of those are probably typos or rushed to get the interim report out in a certain time frame - I’m not sure what that was.

"I didn’t learn anything greatly new out of this report."

Queensland's Tourism and Sport Minister Sterling Hinchcliffe insists that there is a commitment to re-developing the Gabba stadium ©Getty Images

Hinchliffe insisted the Queensland Government was committed to redeveloping the Gabba.

"The 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games represent a transformational opportunity for Queensland, much bigger and much more extraordinary in terms of the transformation than anything we’ve seen or experienced before," he told The Courier Mail.

"We’ve got to grasp that opportunity and make sure that it delivers well beyond the event and take the vision to see what is not only a stadium redevelopment, but is a precinct redevelopment of the whole the Gabba area.

"The Gabba is the way in which we will deliver a world class experience not just for the Games but for Queensland and for Brisbane for decades to come."