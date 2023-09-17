England's Rugby World Cup campaign is facing the threat of being undermined by a row over who should run the sport at home.

Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Bill Sweeney and chairman Tom Ilube have been accused by almost half of the governing body’s Council members of poor leadership.

A letter signed by 30 of the 62 RFU Council members was sent to the Board on the eve of England’s opening World Cup match against Argentina last week, and a number of concerns over their leadership were raised, including the financial losses forecast over the next decade.

The row has been brewing for a while and there was an early sign in July when the RFU Council refused to allow Sweeney to appoint an independent adviser to oversee governance reforms.

The rebels have now taken their grievances further by sending a letter that directly threatens the positions of Sweeney, a former chief executive of the British Olympic Association, and Ilube, a British entrepreneur, who, in 2021, became the first black chair of a major sport in England when he took over at the RFU.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney, left, and chairman Tom Ilube, right, are under pressure because of fears over the sport's financial security in England ©Getty Images

According to the Daily Telegraph, the letter says: "If the present situation is allowed to persist, there is significant risk to the future of the union, the way it operates and its ability to invest in, sustain and grow the community, semi-professional and professional games.

"As such, failure to act will further call into question the confidence we have in the senior leadership of the RFU.

"Whilst the impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated, nor the potential impact of the current challenging economic climate, recent forecasts show that the RFU is likely to make a substantial loss in every year bar one over the next nine years equating to £161 million ($199 million/€187 million).

"This represents an existential threat to our game.

"Few private, public or third-party organisations would survive such continuing levels of loss, and their Boards would also be held to account.

"The RFU Board appears to be breaching one of the key objects of the union."

An emergency meeting to discuss the letter has been called by RFU President Rob Briers and is set to take place next month.

The RFU was founded in 1871, and was the sport's international governing body prior to the formation of what is now known as World Rugby in 1886.

RFU chairman chairman Tom Ilube has hit out at the timing of the attack on him and chief executive Bill Sweeney with the letter coinciding with the start of the Rugby World Cup ©Getty Images

Publication of the letter coincides with England preparing for their second match of the Rugby World Cup in France, with the team set to play Japan at the Stade de Nice tonight.

England had won their opening match 27-10 against Argentina in Marseille last weekend.

"The proposed council resolution regarding the governance and operation of the Rugby Football Union is deeply disappointing," said Ilube.

"It was emailed on the eve of the opening of the Rugby World Cup when the game should be focused on supporting the England team.

"It also comes as important discussions regarding the Professional Game Partnership are taking place, while a consultation is under way on investing in the community game of the future, together with meetings with World Rugby and international unions regarding the structure of the global calendar and Nations Cup at which the RFU plays a key influential role."