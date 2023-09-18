Saint Nicholas College in Honiara has been officially handed over to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare following an Australian Government-funded refurbishment.

The College is one of six facilities set to accommodate athletes at the Games which are scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.

The handover was made by Australian High Commissioner to the country Rod Hilton prior to the Pacific Games following the SBD4 million (£384,000/$475,000/€446,000) upgrade.

Work saw renovations made to five buildings, encompassing 26 classrooms, as well as the upgrade of two changing blocks featuring four showers and 20 toilets.

"Australia's pride in being a partner in the refurbishment of six selected schools in Honiara, in preparation for the Pacific Games 2023," Hilton said at the handover ceremony.

"The enduring friendship between Australia and Saint Nicholas College, encompassing ongoing support for education infrastructure, learning equipment, training programs, and the lasting impact on the Solomon Islands' people."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, says the refurbishment will benefit students for years to come ©GOC Media|Sol2023 Pacific Games

Sogavare said that the primary reason for upgrading the College was to ensure that athletes and officials had access to adequate facilities during the Games.

However, he also stressed that the investment would leave a lasting legacy for the institution and benefit students for years to come.

He made sure to give his thanks to the Australian Government for the contribution.

The College's principal Peter Meta also thanked students and staff for their cooperation during the renovation.

Saint Nicholas College is one of six facilities set to house athletes and officials during the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games ©Facebook/Saint Nicholas College

In addition to Saint Nicholas, Tenaru National Secondary School, KG VI National Secondary School, Solomon Islands National University (Panatina Campus and Kukum Campus), and Don Bosco Technical Institute have also undergone renovation work.

Australia has invested heavily into improving infrastructure in the Solomon Islands before it hosts the Pacific Games for the first time.

The country pledged AUD17 million (£8.8 million/$10.9 million/€10.3 million) in funding, but in July Sogavare claimed it had withheld financial support.

In addition to monetary aid, Australia has also helped the country prepare its security forces for the Games.

Earlier this month, police bodies from the two nations met as part of an exchange programme aimed at helping security planning.