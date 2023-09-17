South Korea has named a record athlete delegation for Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

South Korea is set to send its largest-ever Asian Games athlete delegation to Hangzhou 2022 after naming a team of 867.

The athletes are due to be joined by 273 coaches and officials as the country is registered to compete in 39 sports in China.

The previous record for South Korea was set at its home Games of Incheon 2014 when it was represented by 831 athletes.

"This year's Asian Games will mark the new beginning for South Korean sports," Korean Sport and Olympic Committee President Lee Kee-heung said at a team launch ceremony at the Olympic Park in Seoul, as reported by YNA.

"We have been making progress in many different sports and have seen the emergence of young athletes.

"I can't wait to see our athletes tackle challenges at this year's Asian Games.

"I hope our athletes will see their hard work and dedication pay off.

KSOC President Lee Kee-Heung claims Hangzhou 2022 will
KSOC President Lee Kee-Heung claims Hangzhou 2022 will "mark the new beginning for South Korean sports" ©Getty Images

"We at the KSOC will spare no efforts to create an environment where our athletes will be able to focus on their competition without distractions."

KSOC is aiming for South Korea to finish third in the medals table with a gold medal target of at least 45.

The governing body is expecting the hosts to finish first, which they have done in every edition of the Games since 1982, and Japan to come second.

KSOC's prediction would be a repeat of the top three from Jakarta-Palembang 2018 where South Korea amassed 49 gold, 58 silver, and 70 bronze medals.

Double Olympic team fencing champion Gu Bon-gil and 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Kim Seo-yeong were announced as South Korea's flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony on Saturday (September 23) in Hangzhou.

Gu is set to become the second South Korean to serve in the role for both the continental event and the Olympic Games following his part in the Rio 2016 curtain-raiser. 

Gu Bon-gil, pictured, is one of two South Korean flagbearers alongside swimmer Kim Seo-yeong ©Getty Images
Gu Bon-gil, pictured, is one of two South Korean flagbearers alongside swimmer Kim Seo-yeong ©Getty Images

He joins former handball player Yoon Kyung-shin who flew the flag at Guangzhou 2010 and London 2012.

"For us athletes, the Olympics and the Asian Games are the most important events, and it's a huge honour for me to be the flag bearer while representing the country," Gu said, as reported by YNA.

"I am grateful for this opportunity. 

I am also happy to share this record with Yoon Kyung-shin, who is a legend in his sport."

Gu will be aiming for his fourth consecutive individual Asian Games sabre gold medal in Hangzhou.

If he does so, and also wins the team title, then he will have a South Korean record with seven gold medals.