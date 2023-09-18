The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is consulting with members in the first step towards downsizing its flagship event, the annual World Championships.

Fewer medal events, a cut in athlete numbers, and using two platforms could all lead to a shorter running period, said IWF President Mohammed Jalood.

"Maybe qualifying from continental championships is a good idea, perhaps others have good suggestions," Jalood said.

"We need to change, we want to hear what members think."

The World Championships that ended in Riyadh on Sunday ran for 14 days, sometimes with six sessions in a single day because of the record number of entries.

That meant days ran from 7am weigh-in for the first session to about 11.30pm.

The loaders, widely praised by all at the end of the Championships, were busier than ever.

Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq, President of Bahrain Weightlifting Federation, with continental federation presidents Marcus Stephen from Oceania, left, and Yousef Al Mana, right, from Asia ©Bahrain Weightlifting Federation

Total entries were 719, of which about 680 actually competed while others opted to withdraw after weigh-in, which is allowed in Olympic qualifying events provided the athlete is present for anti-doping procedures.

Sam Coffa, chair of the IWF Technical Committee, told the Congress last week, "Look at what a good job Saudi Arabia has done, and then ask yourselves 'How many other nations could match it, could cope with these numbers?'

"A World Championships of this size is not sustainable. It’s too big and too long, and a pressing issue for us is how we change it.

"Everything is open, all are welcome to the table with a clear and open mind as to what we do.

"There must be no self-interest, we must put the sport first."

Member federations can send their suggestions direct to Coffa, who said there was no timeline for implementing any of them.

The next World Championships will be in Bahrain in November 2024.

Coffa said suggestions so far included setting minimum standards for qualification to the World Championships, which could be via continental championships.

Cutting the weight categories by two each for men and women is very likely.

Those with the fewest entries in Riyadh were all non-Olympic classes, 45kilograms, 76kg and 87kg for women and 55kg, 67kg and 109kg for men.

The loaders, who received a lot of praise, with IWF President Mohammed Jalood, centre, in Riyadh ©Brian Oliver

Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq, President of the Bahrain Weightlifting Federation, said, "I think there should be a minimum standard.

"For example totals under 300kg in the men’s 109 or super-heavyweights cannot be accepted.

"This is the World Championships - we should ensure the standard is of the highest level possible.

"Having minimum standards can ensure we have quality instead of quantity."

There will be significant changes to the Paris 2024 rankings after the results in Riyadh, where there were a number of surprises.

In the men’s events, Weeraphon Wichuma from Thailand made weightlifting history by becoming the first C Group athlete to win a world title.

Three other medals went to C Group lifters, and eight to those from the B Group.

The rankings are expected to be updated within the next two days.