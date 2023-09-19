Nahim the whale and Mayfara the coral have been named the mascots of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

World Aquatics claimed that the mascots represent inclusivity of the tournament and its commitment to sustainability.

Whale sharks can be spotted off the Northeast coast of Qatar and is the biggest fish in the ocean.

According to a research project in Qatar, more than 600 whale sharks have been recorded in their database which is a world record.

The International Federation said that Mayfara represents the vibrancy and diversity of the coral ecosystem with a family of clownfish living in her fringe anemone and a laid-back starfish on her forehead.

"We are excited to introduce Nahim and Mayfara as the official mascots of the World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024," Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, director of marketing and communications, Opening and Closing Ceremonies Committee at Doha 2024 said.

"Together, they embody our passion for aquatic sports and our commitment to ensuring that Doha 2024 is an unforgettable celebration for all.

"We want everyone visiting Doha to have an exceptional time; from watching the world’s best athletes compete, to experiencing Qatar’s wealth of history, culture and entertainment.

"Nahim and Mayfara will engage and entertain thousands of athletes and fans from more than 190 countries in attendance of the World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024.

"But they will also have an important role to play in promoting the importance of sustainable action.

"Whale sharks and coral reefs are integral to the health of Qatar’s waters and are a reminder that it is only through working together that we can bring about meaningful change."

The World Championships next year is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 18.

This is the first time Doha is hosting the flagship event of World Aquatics.

It will be held across three venues - Aspire Dome, the Old Doha Port and the Hamad Aquatics Centre.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships was held in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.

China finished top of the medals table with 40 medals, including 20 gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals.

Australia and the United States finished second and third with 30 and 44 overall medals respectively.

Australia had 15 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while US managed seven gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals.