North Korea made their first appearance at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

North Korea marked their return to the global stage with a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in their men's football opener, while hosts China put on a show in front of their fans with a 5-1 thrashing of India.

Ri Jo-guk and Kim Kuk-jin netted inside the opening 12 minutes before North Korea held on to defeat Chinese Taipei at the Zhejiang Normal University Stadium in Jinhua.

It was North Korea’s first appearance at a major multi-sport event since Jakarta Palembang 2018 after the country was banned by the International Olympic Committee following its decision to skip the Tokyo 2020 Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia also registered a 2-0 triumph in Group F as goals from Ramai Melvin Rumakiek and Hugo Samir helped them to see off Kyrgyzstan.

More than 34,500 spectators watch on at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium as China launched their campaign in style against India.

It was 1-1 at half-time as Rahul KP produced a stunning solo effort to cancel out Gao Tianyi’s early strike before China found another gear.

The hosts proved unstoppable in the second half as Dai Wai Tsun netted before Tao Qianglong struck twice in the space of three minutes.

Fang Hao then wrapped things up with China’s fifth and final goal in injury-time.

Ri Jo-guk scored the first of North Korea's two goals in the victory over Chinese Taipei ©Getty Images
The other game in Group A saw Myanmar beat Bangladesh 1-0 courtesy of an own goal from Hasan Murad Tipu at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium.

Defending champions South Korea also got their tournament off to a flying start with a demolition job of Kuwait at the Jinhua Stadium.

Seeking to win an unprecedented third successive title, South Korea made a statement to the rest of the field with a 9-0 thrashing in their Group E opener.

Jeong Woo-yeong was the pick of the scorers with a hat-trick, while Cho Young-wook netted twice.

There were also goals for Paik Seung-ho, Um Won-sang, Park Jae-yong and An Jae-jun.

Purachet Thodsanit popped up in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a point for Thailand from a 1-1 draw with Bahrain in Jinhua.

Group B matches were also played on the opening day of the Asian Games with Vietnam overcoming Mongolia 4-2.

Nguyễn Quốc Việt scored the opening two goals before Khuất Văn Khang struck just before the interval.

Võ Nguyên Hoàng grabbed the all-important fourth to dash Mongolia’s hopes of a second-half comeback.

The Linping Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou also witnessed a 0-0 draw between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.