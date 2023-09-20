OCA has enlisted DAS Security as cyber security prestige partner in time for Hangzhou 2022 ©OCA

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has enlisted DAS-Security as its cyber security prestige partner with the collaboration to come just in time for the Asian Games, due to start in Hangzhou this week.

A signing ceremony was held at the Hangzhou 2022 Main Media Centre to officialise the cooperation.

OCA acting general director Vinod Kumar Tiwari welcomed the deal, claiming it would offer the "highest standards of professionalism in protection" in the build up to the Games which are scheduled to take place from Saturday (September 23) until October 8.

DAS-Security has been a cyber security provider for multiple international sporting events in China, including the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, the 2011 World University Games in Shenzhen, and the 2019 Military World Games Wuhan.

DAS Security chairman Fan Yuan claimed that the company's history of providing its services at major events has resulted in it being able to deliver an "iron-cast safety net".

DAS-Security has previously provided cyber security services for events like the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou ©OCA
"DAS-Security is a member of the OCA family and the official cyber security prestige partner for the 19th Asian Games as well as the Olympic Council of Asia," Tiwari said.

"We are very pleased to have them as an OCA sponsor."

"The services of DAS-Security will lead to a safe and reliable technical support for cyber security for the Asian Games.

"The data protection will provide an impartial environment for these Games.

"With only four days to go for the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, today's signing ceremony is a significant step to start the Asian Games journey. 

"We believe with your contribution, these Games will be safe, wonderful and a remarkable event." 

The official ceremony to announce DAS-Security's new partnership with the OCA was held in the Main Media Centre in Hangzhou ©OCA
Triple badminton world champion and International Olympic Committee member Li Lingwei was also present at the signing ceremony.

Li, also vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, stated that "cyber security is just as important as winning a gold medal" which would be invaluable in Hangzhou.