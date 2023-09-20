A digital light show is set to be used instead of fireworks at the Hangzhou 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

As the inventor of fireworks, China has always had a love affair with the explosive pyrotechnic devices, but they are set to be absent at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday (September 23) with organisers replacing them a digital light show.

Hangzhou 2022 is putting in place a series of measures in a bid to deliver the first carbon-neutral Asian Games.

Central to Hangzhou’s plans to reduce carbon emissions is the use of green electricity and cutting-edge technologies.

The earliest fireworks came from China during the Song dynasty, which lasted between 960-1279.

Believed to drive off bad luck with their loud explosions, fireworks and firecrackers are a key part of celebrations, let off enthusiastically at weddings and especially at the Lunar New Year, when the deafening blasts keep residents up at all hours.

They have been traditionally been used to accompany many festivities, including at the 2008 Summer Olympics and 2022 Winter Olympics, both staged in Beijing.

China has previously staged spectacular firework displays at Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies, including Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images
Hangzhou 2022, however, is opting to take a different approach.

"The Opening Ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games will break the tradition of having fireworks performance, as we are sticking to a green philosophy in hosting the event," Sha Xiaolan, director general of the Hangzhou 2022 Opening Ceremony, said.

"As we want to reduce the carbon emissions as much as possible, so we have decided to cut the fireworks performances.

"The most important thing is that we want to spread our philosophy of environmental protection, and that’s why we finally made the decision."

Xiaolan revealed the Opening Ceremony which is set to be staged under the theme "people, beauty and emotions" would be an opportunity to showcase Hangzhou’s technologies.

It is part of Hangzhou’s efforts to host a "smart" and "great" Games.

Self-driving vehicles are among several green initiatives being utilised during the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022
Self-driving vehicles are among several green initiatives being utilised during the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

One of the features of Hangzhou 2022 will be self-driving vehicles that are equipped with high definition cameras, laser radars and a positioning system to ensure the safety of passengers.

"The bus drives smoothly at a speed of no more than 50 kilometers per hour, responding sensitively and slowing down when encountering overtaking, lane changes and traffic lights," Qian Jiangfeng, a project manager for Hangzhou 2022 said in a report by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Hangzhou 2022 have also put in place water recycling system at a number of venues as part of their sustainability drive and is using 5G technology to improve the experience for spectators.

"We will fully utiliwe Hangzhou's advantage in digital economy to integrate innovative technologies throughout our preparations for the Asian Games to contribute to a successful, splendid and unforgettable sporting and cultural event," Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary general of Hangzhou 2022, added.