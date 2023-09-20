Tensions are high between China and the Philippines due to a territorial dispute ©Getty Images

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino is optimistic that host nation China will treat his country fairly at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, despite tension between the two nations around the West Philippine Sea.

The waters are the official designation by the Filipino Government to parts of the South China Sea that are included in the country's exclusive economic zone.

The term was first used in 2011 to symbolise disagreement with China's sovereignty claim over the whole South China Sea.

"We will be leaving next week but we will have a send-off party by Malacañang on Monday," Tolentino told the The Manila Times.

"The athletes will arrive three days before the tournament.

"The opening will be on the 23rd and hopefully the host's treatment will be good to us because there are issues regarding the West Philippine Sea.

"I hope it won't affect our relationship with the host country. 

"Sports unifies all."

China Coast Guard has allegedly been harassing Filipino boats in the West Philippine Sea ©Getty Images
China has been asserting its power on the West Philippine Sea, despite the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea declaring in 2016 that it has no legal basis of claiming the area.

Last month, the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels allegedly harassed the Philippines Coast Guard that was escorting resupply boats in the Second Thomas Shoal.

The Shoal is an atoll in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines is due to be represented by a 396-strong athlete delegation in Hangzhou which will be aiming to better the country's Asian Games total from the previous edition.

At Jakarta-Palembang 2018, the team won four gold, two silver, and 15 bronze medals. 

Ernest John Obiena, currently the world number two pole vaulter, and 2018 Asian Games skateboard champion Margielyn Didal are set to serve as the Filipino flagbearers at the Hangzhou 2022 Opening Ceremony on Saturday (September 23).

World number two pole vaulter Ernest Obiena is due to serve as one of the Philippines' flagbearers for Hangzhou 2022 alongside skateboarder Margielyn Didal ©Getty Images
The country's athletes have been promised a PHP1 million (£14,200/$17,600/€16,500) bonus from the POC if they win a gold medal.

This is on top of a Government payment of PHP2 million (£28,500/$35,200/€32,900) for gold, PHP1 million for silver, and PHP400,000 (£5,700/$7,000/€6,500) for bronze.

Although the Philippines will be without world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, who is skipping the Games for the World Championships in Antwerp which is due to take place from September 30 to October 8, they are not without stars.

Apart from Obiena and Didal, the squad also boasts the likes of Olympic gold medal-winning weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, Tokyo 2020 boxing medallists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, and the Southeast Asian Women's Championship winning football team.