Students around the world have been encouraged to get active today to celebrate the International Day of University Sport.

The day is held on September 20 every year and is officially endorsed by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

People were asked by FISU to upload videos of them exercising as part of the Let's Move initiative.

Let's Move was launched by the International Olympic Committee in June and encourages people to set aside at least 30 minutes a day for physical activity.

The scheme was launched after research found that 80 per cent of young people were failing to reach their recommended level of daily activity for optimal mental and physical health.

It was found that the most popular excuse for not exercising is reportedly "I don't have time" so Let's Move features digital invitations to schedule health and fitness like you would any other daily activity.

FISU's Acting President Leonz Eder highlighted the important of exercise in a message to students to mark today's celebrations.

"What a wonderful day," he said.

"But today is only wonderful if we do some exercise, some daily exercise to get stronger, to get more fit, to have the mind ready for our daily work.

"You know, the majority of us, we are not elite sports people, but we try to do some exercise in our daily life.

"Just don't take the elevator, take the stairs, or if you come by bus, get out of the bus one stop earlier and walk to your office or to your university or to the gym.

"Try to do some sports with your family members, with your students, with your colleagues, with your friends.

"Play some sports, then you have a lot of fun and check out at your National University Sports Federation what they are offering."

Eder urged everyone to get involved in the event.

"The International Day of University Sports is all about you students, be active, have a healthy lifestyle on campus and in your daily life," he said.

"Then we can all celebrate together around the world the International Day of University Sport.

"I thank you for that and I wish you a healthy lifestyle."