Japan enjoy clean sweep of women's freestyle golds on day five of World Wrestling Championships

Japan enjoyed a clean sweep of women's freestyle golds on the fifth day of the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Haruna Okuno for Japan at 55 kilograms was one of yesterday's two women's freestyle winners, and joined on top of the podium by four of her compatriots today at the Štark Arena.

Olympic champion Yui Susaki won her fourth world title, triumphing in the 50kg final against Mongolia's Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal for the second year running in Belgrade, this time by a 10-0 scoreline.

China's Feng Ziqi won by the same scoreline against Colombia's Alisson Cardozo for bronze, and was joined in joint-third by Olympic bronze medallist Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States who beat Evin Demirhan of Turkey 5-0.

The four medallists all qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and Demirhan won a play-off 4-1 against Cardozo to secure the remaining place through the World Championships route in the weight category.

A third successive World Championships gold medal for Tsugumi Sakurai made sure of her Paris 2024 berth at 57kg.

She edged past Moldova's Anastasia Nichita, last year's 59kg world champion who dropped down a weight, 3-2 to take gold.

Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Helen Maroulis of the US finished joint-third to qualify for the Olympics, winning 9-5 against Turkey's Elvira Kamaloğlu and 10-6 against Anhelina Lysak of Poland respectively.

Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan, left, won gold for the third consecutive World Championships by edging the women's 57kg final against Anastasia Nichita of Moldova, right ©Getty Images

The fifth Paris 2024 place went to Lysak through her victory by fall against Kamaloğlu.

In the other Olympic weight category which concluded today, Yuka Kagami was crowned 76kg world champion for the first time.

She had led 8-0 in the final when her opponent from Kyrgyzstan Aiperi Medet Kyzy retired.

Tatiana Rentería of Colombia won by fall against Romania's Cătălina Axente in one of the bronze medal bouts, and in the other Olympic silver medallist and six-time world champion Adeline Gray of the US beat Cuba's Milaimys Marín 10-6.

The Olympic play-off was won 8-0 by fall by Marín against Axente.

In the non-Olympic 65kg category, last year's 62kg champion Nonoka Ozaki defeated Macey Kilty of the US 10-0 to take gold.

Bronzes went to Bulgaria's Mimi Hristova by fall against Tatsiana Paulava, an individual neutral athlete from Belarus, and China's Lili Lili edged Kadriye Aksoy 3-2.

Japan's Yuka Kagami won the women's 76kg gold in Belgrade to seal a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

Japanese athletes reached the final in two other Olympic weight categories.

Akari Fujinami beat Greece's Maria Prevolaraki 10-0 and is set to face Belarusian neutral Vanesa Kaladzinskaya at 53kg, and Sakura Motoki overcame Norway's Grace Bullen 2-1 at 59kg to arrange a gold medal bout against Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan.

Buse Tosun of Turkey is set to take on Enkhsaikhany Delgermaa of Mongolia in the 68kg final.

The finalists in those three weight categories have all secured Paris 2024 places, and a final is also due to be held in the non-Olympic 72kg between defending champion Amit Elor of the US and Mongolia's Enkh-Amaryn Davaanasan tomorrow.

In addition to the last four women's freestyle finals, men's Greco-Roman competition is due to start tomorrow at the World Championships through to the semi-finals in the 58kg, 82kg, 77kg and 130kg categories.