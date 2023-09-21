International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the United Nations General Assembly.

The pair discussed the upcoming Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the gathering in New York.

No details of the talks have been revealed but Meloni's spokesperson said they were "cordial".

Milan Cortina 2026 is facing fears over construction readiness, particularly with regards to the sliding centre in Cortina D'Ampezzo.

Last month it was revealed that no offers had yet been received for the task of extensively renovating the site of the Eugenio Monti track.

Bach also met with Meloni in April where the pair discussed uncertainty about where speed skating should be held.

The Fiera Milano was eventually announced as the confirmed venue.

Games preparations last year were marred by disruption, including the protracted appointment of Andrea Varnier to succeed Vincenzo Novari as chief executive and the political instability caused following the collapse of Mario Draghi's coalition Government, which led to the election of Meloni.

Readiness fears have been expressed in the build-up to Milan Cortina 2026, particularly concerning the sliding centre ©Getty Images

Right-wing politician Meloni, Italy's first female Prime Minister, came into power in October.

She addressed stakeholders of the Games at a meeting at the Casino del Bel Respiro, inside the Villa Pamphili in Rome, last month.

"The Olympics and Paralympics are a great opportunity to show the world who we are once again," Meloni said.

"The Games are a way to turn the world's spotlight on Italy.

"And I don't have to remember what this means for our economic system, for our production chains, for the excellence of our products and our industrial system."