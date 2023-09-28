Technical officials from the Solomon Islands Swimming Federation (SISF) have undergone a three-day World Aquatics training programme in preparation for the Solomon Islands 2023 (Sol2023) Pacific Games.

The training session on water sport swimming, involving 23 officials, was conducted under the guidance of World Aquatics' Ryan Arblaster.

The primary objective of the programme was to ensure and certify that the officials will be well-equipped and qualified to officiate at this year’s swimming competition at the Games, which run from November 19 to December 2.

The programme also educated the technical officials on their specific Games-day responsibilities and ensured they would conduct themselves professionally according to the World Aquatics officiating protocols.

Ciny Aungarima, sports delivery competition manager for the Games Organising Committee, commented:

"I would like to thank the GOC for supporting this course, which is really helpful to the NTOs so they can deliver well at the Games come November and also in any water sport competition we might have in the future."

She also thanked World Aquatics for approving the Organising Committee's request to include this "perfectly-timed" course in the development programme for the SISF.

A similar training programme was conducted by World Aquatics in March for local officials who will oversee the open water sports in the upcoming Games.