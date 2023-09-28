Wheelchair tennis to be absent from 2024 US Open due to Paralympics clash

Wheelchair tennis tournaments will not be held at next year's US Open due to a clash with the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The final Grand Slam of the year at Flushing Meadows in New York City is due to be held between August 26 and September 8.

Next year's Paralympics are also due to finish on September 8, after starting on August 28.

It will be the fourth time that wheelchair tennis has not taken place at the US Open, after it was also cancelled in 2008, 2012 and 2016 for the same reason.

Wheelchair events were also initially left out of the 2020 US Open which was impacted by COVID-19, before being added back in following criticism.

In 2021, the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Paralympics were held apart from the Grand Slam so wheelchair tennis could be played.

The US Open claimed it had looked at holding wheelchair events during its qualifying week next year, which takes place a week before the main tournament.

It decided this would not be "logistically possible" due to a lack of courts.

Wheelchair tennis at the US Open has been cancelled on three previous occasions for the same reason ©Getty Images

Britain's quads player Andy Lapthorne, a two-time winner of singles title at the US Open, admitted the cancellation was "disappointing".

"I'm trying to speak up for the playing group because there's a lot of players from countries who literally rely on the four Grand Slams for their income, to pay their bills and to continue to play on the tour," he told BBC Sport.

"To lose one of the biggest events of the year, especially at the end of the year, is going to be really tough for a lot of the playing group.

"You're literally asking them to go from Wimbledon in July to the end of the Australian Open, which will be the start of February, with no real pay.

"It's a tough situation but I hope we can find a solution on this occasion."

Prize money of $1.4 million (£1.1 million/€1.3 million) was on offer for wheelchair tennis at this year's US Open.

Lapthorne claimed, that during qualification week, practice courts for able-bodied players could be reassigned.

"I think we would probably only need three or four courts for four days to get the event played," he said.

"It's not ideal but playing it on another date so that the players get the ranking points, they get to be champion for that year but, more importantly for the players who are struggling financially, they get paid.

"I feel there's a solution to get the event played, it might not be perfect for everyone but I feel like conversations need to happen.

"I feel the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) are far too quick to just settle on cancelling the event."

Wheelchair tennis was also absent from the US Open in 2016 due to a clash with the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

A US Open spokesperson added: "Earlier this year, the USTA investigated the potential of moving the 2024 US Open wheelchair championships since the Paralympic Games will take place during the event's normally scheduled timeframe.

"We worked with the ITF throughout this process.

"Unfortunately, such a rescheduling is not logistically possible.

"Due to the number of players on-site for the US Open qualifying tournament and those practising in advance of the start of the main draw, there would not be enough court inventory to hold the event on-site.

"This is compounded by the increase in draw sizes for the men's, women's and quad divisions over the past two years.

"It should be noted that the US Open junior wheelchair championships will take place in 2024."