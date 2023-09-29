Students star in 175th anniversary celebrations for University Sports in Austria

The University of Vienna has hosted a spectacular ceremony celebrating the 175th anniversary of university sports in Austria.

Students designed and performed an impressive musical and sports programme on an occasion when the commemorative publication 175 Years of University Sport in Austria was presented by the Unisport Austria Acting President Hemma Angerer.

The Federal Minister of Education, Science, and Research, Martin Polaschek, and the Rector of the University of Vienna, Sebastian Schütze, spoke to the university sports institutes who were guests at the ceremony.

The event was the culmination of numerous celebratory events put on during the year by Unisport Austria.

These included a workshop on university sports that invited experts from various institutions to take a closer look at the current situation and possible future developments for university sport in Austria.

Martin Polaschek, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research; Hemma Angerer, Acting President Unisport Austria and Sebastian Schütze, Rector of University Vienna, pictured at the 175th anniversary celebration of Unisport Austria ©Unisport Austria

Topics of discussion included development opportunities within university sports institutes, selection criteria for international competitions, and the structure and communication between stakeholders in university sport.

The hosting of national Unisport Austria championships, the compatibility of studies and competitive sports, university health programmes and eSports also were discussed.

International medal successes in the last two years indicate the fine state of health of Unisport Austria.

In 2022, 94 Austrian student athletes secured a total of seven gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals in various competitions.

So far this year 142 student athletes have represented Austria in European and international championships, winning a total of 11 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals.

The history of Austrian university sports goes back to September 24 in 1848 when the former Federal Minister of Public Instruction, Anton Freiherr von Doblhoff-Dier, established the first Austrian University Sports Institute at the University of Vienna.

On July 4 in 1850, Emperor Franz Joseph I signed the certificate of appointment of the first imperial and royal university gymnastics teacher.

The first Austrian University Sports Institute was established at the University of Vienna in 1848 ©Unisport Austria

Over the years, university sport has evolved and become an important institution representing a large network of universities and colleges throughout Austria.

Key universities in Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck and Salzburg offer a rich array of sports opportunities for students, as do the institutes of Leoben, Linz, Klagenfurt, and the newly-added University for Continuing Education Krems.

Jointly they provide courses and competitions for upwards of 465,000 students and employees.