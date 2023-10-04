UK and Ireland set to host 2028 UEFA European Championships after only rival Turkey confirm withdrawal

The United Kingdom and Ireland is set to host the 2028 UEFA European Championships after its only rival Turkey officially withdrew today.

It means the UK and Ireland will go unopposed when UEFA officially announce the hosts for the championships in five years’ time.

Today's announcement was not unexpected after it had been revealed in July that the Italian Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation were merging their bids into one effort for Euro 2032.

Italy and Turkey's joint bid will be the only candidate for those Championships.

An official announcement about the awarding of 2028 and 2032 is due to be made the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Swiss town Nyon next Tuesday (October 10).

The UK and Ireland revealed the details behind their bid in April, including the 10 stadiums that will host games.

Venues in England will include Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Newcastle United's St James' Park, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park and Wembley Stadium, along with Everton's new ground Bramley-Moore Dock which is still under construction.

Other grounds selected include Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Glasgow's Hampden Park and Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Casement Park, Gaelic games stadium in Belfast, currently closed and awaiting redevelopment, completes the list of proposed venues.

England hosted the 1996 European Championships, while Wembley Stadium and Hampden Park staged matches during the delayed Euro 2020, held in 2021 and staged across the continent.

Wembley hosted the final when Italy beat the hosts England in a penalty shootout of a match marred by serious crowd violence.

The 2024 European Championships are due to hosted in Germany, who beat Turkey in a vote in September 2018.

