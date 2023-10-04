Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has compared the newly opened technology hub for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to the American National Aeronautic and Space Administration mission control for space flights in Houston.

"It is from here that the rockets will leave, we are proud of this place," Estanguet declared at the opening of the Technology Operations Centre (TOC).

Technicians from technology giants and International Olympic Committee partner Atos have claimed that results from events at Paris 2024 will be transmitted within 0.35 seconds of events finishing.

A total of 60 venue results managers will be supported by staff at the TOC which forms part of a network alongside the Central Technology Operations Center (CTOC) in Barcelona and the Integration Testing Lab (ITL) in Madrid.

During the Games, some 2,000 technology experts will be on call 24 hours a day to supervise the 63 centres at Paris 2024 venues and other installations.

The Atos Technology Operations Center will be responsible for coordinating technology across 63 centres during the Paris 2024 Games ©Atos

The TOC will also be responsible for coordinating the work of 140 venue information technology (IT) managers.

"The opening of the TOC, the IT hub at the heart of Paris 2024, is a key milestone in the final sprint undertaken by Atos to deliver a more connected and technologically advanced Olympic and Paralympic Games for athletes, sports federations, the media and the general public," Paris 2024 chief information and technology officer Bruno Marie-Rose said.

The TOC has been built on a site stretching over 610 square metres and is the result of three years of research and work between Atos and their technology partners.

The computer systems have been assessed during the test events for 18 sports at 10 venues this year.

By the time the Games begin, Atos have calculated that some 250,000 hours of testing will have been carried out.

"The success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games mostly depends on the ability to integrate, manage and ensure uptime for technologies and IT systems which form the core services provided to stakeholders throughout the competition ecosystem." Atos chief integration officer for Paris 2024 Christopne Tivet explained.

Atos expect to have completed 250,000 hours of testing on technology by the time Paris 2024 opens ©Atos

The TOC is also set to have an important role during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics due to be held on July 26 next year.

The Opening Ceremony proved a target for cyber attacks during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang when internet services in the stadium and television graphics were disrupted by hackers with a programme called "Olympic Destroyer".

A group of six Russian intelligence officers were later charged with hacking activities, including at Pyeongchang 2018.

Earlier this year, Marie-Rose predicted that the danger of cyber attacks had been heightened as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A report published in August by the French General Secretariat of Defence and National Security highlighted the danger of cyber attacks at both the Rugby World Cup and Paris 2024 identifying the threat as "very significant,"

Last year it was reported that at the request of the French government, sensitive data related to Paris 2024 was to be handled by Atos rather than Chinese technology company Alibaba following concern over "the risks of exfiltration,"