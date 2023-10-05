Finalists for the prestigious Tom Waddell Award, presented at each edition of the Gay Games, have been named ahead of this year’s edition in Hong Kong and Guadalajara.

The quadrennial Gay Games, postponed from 2022 because of COVID-19 complications in Hong Kong, will see one man and one woman chosen by the Award Sub-Committee from the three nominated candidates in each category.

Roger Brigham, a long-time sports columnist, coach and organiser from Oakland in the United States, is nominated in the men’s category for a second successive time after his 2018 mention.

His rivals for the trophy named after the Games creator five years on are fellow Americans Shamey Cramer of Los Angeles and Kurt Dahl of Fort Lauderdale.

The three nominated contenders for the women's award are American Laura Moore from New York City, France's Emy Ritt, who lives in Paris, and Annette Wachter from Cologne.

The award is made in recognition of "extraordinary volunteerism that advances the Gay Games mission."

Solo quedan 30 días para la inauguración de los Gay Games XI Guadalajara 2023 #GGGDL2023 y la emoción no podría ser mayor. ¡Prepárate para vivir experiencias inolvidables y presenciar el espíritu deportivo y cultural de la diversidad!



Registro General https://t.co/Hi1sryW6do pic.twitter.com/vgifvTRZfn — Gay Games 2023 (@gggdl2023) October 3, 2023

The choice of the two award winners is due to be confirmed at the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) Board meeting on Sunday (October 8).

The awards will be presented at Gay Games XI, which is due to run from November 3 to 11 in both Guadalajara and Hong Kong.

The following text was first read by honorary life member Gene Dermody at the 2009 FGG Annual Meeting in Cologne, Germany:

"The Dr Tom Waddell Trophy represents the history and legacy of Dr Tom Waddell, of the Games he founded, and the nearly 30-year movement (now 41 years) they have launched and nourished.

"It is symbolic, a vessel for our spirit, our inspiration, and all of the tears of joy shed by the thousands of participants whose lives have been touched by the power of Gay Games."

All nominees must inspire pride through leadership and excellence in sports, culture, or volunteerism; devote their energies to the success of the Gay Games and/or related activities without regard for personal gain; participate at their personal best and personify standards of commitment, selflessness, and love of humanity

To be eligible for consideration for the award, a nominee must have been involved with the Federation of Gay Games, a Gay Games host organisation, or a sports or culture organisation that supports gay/lesbian activities with a direct connection to the Gay Games.