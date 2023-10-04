Mitchell wants Brisbane 2032 to leave a real legacy in the Pacific

A meeting has taken place between the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) and South-East Queensland universities to discuss how they can help the preparations of the 17 Pacific countries set to compete at Brisbane 2032.

Under the banner, "Home Games Advantage Initiative", ONOC President Robin Mitchell hopes that the Olympics being held in the Australian city can help leave a long-lasting legacy for the Pacific region.

The Fijian wants Brisbane 2032 to help shape legacy that transcends sport and leaves an indelible mark on the entire Oceania region.

Robin Mitchell believes Brisbane hosting the 2032 Olympics can provide real benefits to the region ©ONOC

"The draft Queensland Government's Legacy Plan outlines a commitment to creating sustainable benefits for the Oceania Region," Mitchell, also President of the Association of National Olympic Committees, said.

“With these intentions, Brisbane 2032 has the true potential to make a tangible mark in human legacy for the entire Oceania region.

"To help mobilise this vision, ONOC is leading the 'Home Games Advantage' initiative, providing a unique opportunity to strengthen strategic relationships with partners across Oceania.

“This initiative is already yielding results, with the strengthening of our partnership with the Oceania Paralympic Committee, recognising the potential for legacies across both Olympic and Paralympic sport."

Conferences involving countries in the Pacific region have already begun exploring how to exploit the potential of Brisbane 2032 ©ONOC

A successful "Step Up" Oceania inaugural conference was held in Brisbane earlier this year and the subsequent Oceania Sport and Sustainable Development Goals Strategic Partners Forum were cited by Mitchell as examples of how Brisbane 2032 is already acting as a catalyst in the Pacific.

"We are excited to establish formal relationships with universities in South East Queensland as we work towards Brisbane 2032," the International Olympic Committee member said.

"The scope for partnership activities, exchanges, and collaboration is promising, and the ONOC team eagerly anticipates the next nine years of collaboration."