Paris 2024 teams up with VNF to "integrate" Seine during Olympics and Paralympics

Voies navigables de France (VNF) and Paris 2024 have agreed to work together to "integrate" the River Seine during the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

The partnership with VNF, the organisation responsible for river navigation in France, is to establish a cooperation on the use of the river and its ecological transition.

Through the latest collaboration, Paris 2024 and VNF will create links with river stakeholders for technical expertise among other help for a successful Games.

VNF will also provide Paris 2024 with information on river infrastructure.

"The Seine is a key element of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic project: ceremony, sports competitions, the Athletes' Village located in Seine-Saint-Denis on either side of the main arm of Saint-Denis...," Etienne Thobois, Director General of Paris 2024, said.

"This agreement comes logically formalize (sic) the work and commitment of VNF in the preparation and organization of the different sequences planned on the Seine.

The tie-up will also see the promotion of river logistics for transportation of goods to Olympic and Paralympic sites around the river.

Organisers claim it will also promote transport plan based on mobility needs along with Ile-de-France Mobilités.

Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois said the agreement formalises the "work and commitment of VNF in the preparation and organization of the different sequences planned on the Seine" ©Getty Images

It will also help "identify and work on points of convergence in terms of innovation and energy".

Open water swimming, triathlon and the Opening Ceremony at Paris 2024 is set to be held on the river.

There have been concerns about the readiness of the river for the Games after the cancellation of an Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris in August due to sewers overflowing.

While a World Triathlon Olympic Games Test Event on the river went ahead on Seine, the mixed relay or the World Triathlon Para Cup did not take place due to pollution levels.

There are also plans to reopen Seine for public use from 2025 for the first time since 1923 as part of the Games legacy.

"The Paris 2024 Games represent an unprecedented opportunity to demonstrate everything that waterways can bring to the sustainable city of tomorrow," Thierry Guimbaud, director general of VNF, said.

"Through the signing of this Convention, we reaffirm our commitment and our desire to make the river one of the cornerstones of the success of this event of global scale on an environmental level, and of its legacy.

The Olympic Games is scheduled to open on July 26 and conclude on August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.