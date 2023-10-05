More than 300 officials from across the continent have gathered for the two-day European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly starting tomorrow here.

At least 40 heads of Europe's 50 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are due to attend in person, along with 19 representatives from International Federations.

Armenia and Belarus are among the countries due to participate remotely, but Russia is not expected to take part despite its invitation as it has not registered for the event.

International Federation Presidents in attendance are set to include the International Ski and Snowboard Federation's Johan Eliasch, International Biathlon Union's Olle Dahlin and the International Modern Pentathlon Union's Klaus Schormann.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is due to travel to Istanbul to address the General Assembly on Saturday (October 7).

Turkey's biggest city has been selected to stage this year's General Assembly to mark 100 years since the founding of the republic in 1923.

Tomorrow's proceedings are set to be opened by Turkish Olympic Committee and World Archery President Uğur Erdener, followed by welcomes from fellow IOC members in EOC President Spyros Capralos of Greece and Association of NOCs (ANOC) President Robin Mitchell of Fiji, and Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak.

Turkish Olympic Committee President Uğur Erdener is due to welcome delegates at the start of the EOC General Assembly tomorrow ©Getty Images

The first day is also due to feature reports from Capralos, EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi of Italy and treasurer Peter Mennel of Austria, including approval of last year's financial statements and approval of next year's budget.

Reports by ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, IOC director of NOC relations department and Olympic Solidarity James Macleod, the EOC's Commissions, organisers of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, past and upcoming European Youth Olympic Festivals and this year's Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta are additionally scheduled.

A gala dinner tomorrow evening is due to award the summer Piotr Nurowski Prize for the best young European athlete, IOC Climate Awards and EOC Order of Merit.

After Bach's address on day two of the General Assembly, the focus is set to be on the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, including a report from The Olympic Partner programme Deloitte.

The afternoon on day two includes a report from the Paris 2024 Olympics Organising Committee.

Capralos, elected in 2021, is set to oversee his second General Assembly as EOC President, and previewed the event.

IOC President Thomas Bach is due to travel to Istanbul for an address on day two of the EOC General Assembly ©Getty Images

"It will be an honour for me to address the entire European Olympic family and many distinguished sports leaders during such an important year for the EOC," he said.

"We look forward to hearing from IOC President Thomas Bach as European NOCs work to provide their athletes with the best possible chances for success in Paris.

"The General Assembly gives us all a chance to reflect on the past nine months, including both the European Youth Olympic Festivals, the Games of the Small States of Europe and, most importantly, the European Games.

"I am interested to hear the feedback from the panellists and know that it will help shape our approach to future editions."

"In the coming years, the Olympic Games and Olympic Winter Games will both return to our continent.

"This is an exciting opportunity for all of us."