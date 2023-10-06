Tejen Tejenov, who has won Turkmenistan's only silver medal at the Asian Games, has been provisionally suspended following a positive doping test ©Getty Images

Turkmenistan's Tejen Tejenov delivered a positive drugs test on the day he claimed kurash silver at the Asian Games here, it has been announced.

Tejenov reached the men’s over-90 kilograms gold-medal match in Hangzhou on September 30 before losing to Uzbekistan’s Mukhsin Khisomiddinov.

The 30-year-old had defeated Kazakhstan’s Nurdaulet Zharylgapov, Kyrgyzstan’s Bekbolot Toktogonov and South Korea’s Jeong Jun-yong on his way to the final.

It has now been revealed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) that Tejenov had tested positive following an in-competition test that day.

The ITA said Tejenov had returned an adverse analytical finding for substances dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite and methasterone metabolite.

The two steroids are both on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list.

As a result, Tejenov has been provisionally suspended by the ITA, with the athletes given the opportunity to request for checks on the B sample.

"The matter will thereafter be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS ADD] for adjudication under the OCA [Olympic Council of Asia] anti-doping rules," a statement from the ITA read.

"Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding."

A total of five athletes have been announced as testing positive for doping at the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022
Tejenov is the only silver medallist in the Turkmenistan team as they have also picked up four bronzes at the Asian Games.

Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy has also been provisionally suspended by the ITA after testing positive for a banned substance.

The ITA said the 22-year-old returned an adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroids which are on the WADA’s banned list.

The sample in question was collected by the ITA during an in-competition test conducted on September 28 during the track cycling men’s omnium race where he finished fifth.

Fomovskiy was also part of Uzbekistan’s men’s team pursuit that were disqualified in qualifiers.

The ITA said that Fomovskiy had been informed of the case and had the right to request the analysis of the B sample.

It added that it would be making no further comment during the proceedings with the case expected to be referred to the CAS ADD for adjudication under the OCA anti-doping rules.

Tejenov and Fomovskiy are the latest positive cases at Hangzhou 2022 after Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, Saudi Arabia's long-distance runner Mohammed Yousef Al-Asiri and Ariana Evangelista, a mountain bike rider from the Philippines all failed drug tests.

It is the first time the ITA is supporting the anti-doping programme at an Asian Games after signing a partnership with the OCA last year.