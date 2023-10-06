UEFA's first vice-president Nilsson quits as Swedish Sports Confederation chair after fallout from Russia vote scandal

UEFA's first vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson has resigned as chairman of the Swedish Sports Confederation (RF) after he voted in favour of Russian youth teams returning to international competition.

Nilsson faced criticism for backing the proposal which was agreed by the UEFA Executive Committee at a meeting in Cyprus last week.

Allowing Russian teams back during the invasion of Ukraine is against the policy of the RF, as well as the Swedish Football Association and the Swedish Government.

The 66-year-old retired referee was President of his home FA before taking the RF job earlier this year.

Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed was among those to criticise Nilsson, describing his decision to vote in favour of Russia's young squads as "remarkable".

Nilsson had initially denied a Sky News claim that he had voted in favour of UEFA's plan, claiming he "did not recognise myself" in the channel's reporting of the issue.

But he later backtracked, claiming UEFA had simply agreed to "review" the issue and that he still stood for the stance of Swedish sport.

This was despite UEFA reporting that allowing Russian youth teams back was set in stone.

Sky News also reported that Nilsson was the second person to speak at the meeting, following UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

"It is a very difficult decision to now choose to step aside as I have felt great dedication and joy in the assignment," Nilsson said.

"But since it has proven difficult to combine my two roles, and that it can affect the confidence in me and Swedish sport, I still choose to do so.

UEFA has voted to bring back Russian youth teams to international competition ©Getty Images

"The attention has triggered a lot of hatred and personal attacks.

"I feel strong support from Swedish sports, but in order to lead the sports movement in an adequate way, desire and joy are absolutely crucial.

"Hatred has supplanted joy."

RF's vice-president Anna Iwarsson will now take Nilsson's role on a temporary basis.

Several European nations have responded to UEFA's move by saying they will refuse to play Russian teams, including Sweden who are hosts of the 2024 European Under-17 Women's Championship.

The country has announced that it would not allow Russia to compete there.

Denmark, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland have also joined the boycott.

Jesper Møller Christensen, the chairman of the Danish Football Association and another UEFA Executive Committee member, is facing pressure after also reportedly voting in favour of Russian reinstatement.

UEFA has argued that "a generation of minors" must not be deprived of the right to compete in international football because of the war.

The Executive Committee has also asked for a technical solution to be found to enable the reinstatement of Russian under-17 boys and girls teams to competitions, even if draws have already been made.

In February 2022, UEFA suspended all Russian teams from its competitions, shortly after the start of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

It also cancelled a sponsorship contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom and moved the UEFA Champions League Final and UEFA Super Cup away from Saint Petersburg and Kazan respectively.