The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has accused the Russian Olympic Committee of violating the Olympic Charter, after it accepted members from illegally annexed territories in the country.

In a letter to the International Olympic Committee obtained by insidethegames National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Vadym Guttsait calls on IOC President Thomas Bach to submit a request for the issue to be considered at the next meeting of the IOC Executive Board.

The letter includes a link to an insidethegames story about an ROC Executive Committee meeting held yesterday, which details about the Olympic Councils of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Donestsk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzia being admitted as ROC members.

"Inclusion of organisations that represent the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by the ROC is brutal and a clear violation of the Olympic Charter," Guttsait wrote.

"The ROC, as an organisation belonging to the Olympic Movement, does not fulfil its obligations to comply with the provisions of the Olympic Charter, does not ensure compliance with the Olympic Charter in its country and takes part in activities that are contrary to the Olympic Charter.

A copy of a letter from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine to the IOC calling for sanctions against the ROC ©ITG

"Herewith the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine would like to appeal to you, Mr Bach, with a request to submit the issue of this violation for consideration at the next meeting of the IOC Executive Board and to apply the sanctions established by the Olympic Charter for such severe violation of the principles and fundamentals of the Olympic Movement.

"We hope the IOC will take all appropriate steps to keep implacable to violators of the Olympic Charter and to ensure that sport stays beyond politics, open for those who adhere to the Olympic Charter and Olympic values."

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov confirmed after yesterday’s meeting the four Ukrainian regions had been incorporated into its structure and told Russia’s official state news agency TASS he "did not see any difficulties" with the move.

The IOC yesterday told insidethegames it was "currently inquiring into the full details of the situation."

insidethegames has approached the IOC for a comment on today’s letter.