Lausanne has been awarded the 2027 European Figure Skating Championships, the third time it will have hosted the event.

The International Skating Union (ISU), which is based in Lausanne, chose the bid ahead of rivals from Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, German city Essen and Bratislava in Slovakia.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Vaudoise Arena, a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Prilly, in January 2027.

The facility was built for hosting the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, staging the Opening Ceremony.

It was also due to be one of two venues that was intended to host the 2020 IIHF World Championships before they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lausanne had previously staged the Championships in 1992 and 2002.

The Olympic Capital also hosted the 1997 ISU World Championships.

More than 150 competitors are expected to take part in these European Championships.

"We are very proud to be hosting and organising the European Figure Skating Championships in the Olympic Capital, just a few months after the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games," Émilie Moeschler, Municipal Councillor of the City of Lausanne, Department of Sport and Social Cohesion, said.

"This will be another opportunity to encourage athletes at their best and to bring the population together around a major festive and sporting event in the magnificent setting of the Vaudoise Arena."

The 2002 European Championships were dominated by Russia, winners of three of the four gold medals, including Alexei Yagudin and Maria Butyrskaya in the men's and women’s singles.

The European Championships are the oldest in the sport having first been held in 1891.

Switzerland have won a total of 19 medals in the event, including four gold, the last of which came in 1981 when Denise Biellmann won the women’s singles at Innsbruck in 1981.

Diana Barbacci, the President of Swiss Ice Skating, hopes that this latest event will help inspire a new generation.

"Hosting the European Figure Skating Championships in our country represents an exceptional opportunity to position Switzerland, and particularly Lausanne, on the international figure skating stage,” she said.

"We are grateful that the International Skating Union has awarded us this major event, which will provide significant visibility to our flagship discipline.

"We aim to present high-level athletes in this competition and aspire to use this attractive platform to also attract the attention of future champions.

"The last European Figure Skating Championships had a real impact on the development of our sport, and we look forward to reaping the same benefits nationwide from 2027 onwards."

This year's European Figure Skating Championships were held in Espoo in Finland, while next year's is due to take place in Kaunas in Lithuania after they were relocated from Budapest.

Zagreb in Croatia and Sheffield in the United Kingdom are scheduled to host the 2025 and 2026 European Championships, respectively.