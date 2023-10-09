New Zealand win second successive match of Cricket World Cup with 99-run victory over Netherlands

New Zealand won their second successive match of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup after defeating The Netherlands by 99 runs.

The Black Caps now move to the top of the points table during the early stages of the round-robin phase after a comfortable victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After being put in to bat New Zealand initially faced three maiden overs, before scoring 322 for seven off their 50 overs.

Will Young, who was out first ball in his side’s opening win over holders England, top scored with the bat as he made 70 runs.

Captain Tom Latham made 53 and Rachin Ravindra followed up his unbeaten century in the tournament opener with a run a ball 51.

Despite some promising spells with the bat for the Dutch they were always playing catch up in the chase and were bowled out for 223.

Colin Ackermann top scored with 69, and was involved in a promising partnership with Teja Nidamanuru, who was run out following a mix-up to end any outside chances of an upset win for the Netherlands.

Spinner Mitchell Santner starred with the ball, becoming the first New Zealand bowler in one-day international Cricket World Cup history to take a five-wicket haul, as he ended with figures of five for 59.

Matt Henry also chipped in with three for 40 as New Zealand’s bid to go one better from the previous edition, when they finished as runners-up, continued its unbeaten start.

A double bill of matches are scheduled to take place tomorrow, with England facing Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, before Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.