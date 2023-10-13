IOC approves five additional sports for Los Angeles 2028 but boxing back on hold

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved the five additional sports proposed by the Organising Committee for the Los Angeles 2028 programme here, but boxing is once again facing an uncertain future.

Cricket, baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash all received backing from the IOC Executive Board.

Modern pentathlon, featuring obstacle racing, and weightlifting have also been restored to the programme.

But the status of boxing remains unclear with the International Boxing Association (IBA) having been kicked out of the Olympic Movement and World Boxing, a breakaway rival body, having failed to so far summon the support it was expected to.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell admitted the addition of five new sports, plus the restoration of modern pentathlon and weightlifting, would require the Games to exceed the 10,500-athlete limit.

He promised the IOC would strive to "limit the increase, but limit the impact on the existing sport".

Bach claimed the programme would be well suited to the Summer edition of the Olympic Games' return to the United States for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

"The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States," he said.

"These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique."

Baseball and softball are back on the Olympic programme for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

Cricket is set return to the programme for the first time since Paris 1900 under the Twenty20 format.

Its return has symbolically been secured in India, where it is the national sport bordering on obsession.

Baseball and softball will also on the programme having featured at Tokyo 2020 but then not made the cut for Paris 2024.

They had previously been part of the Olympic programme at every Games between its debut at Barcelona 1992 and Beijing 2008 before getting dropped.

Lacrosse is due to be played under the sixes format for its third appearance after St Louis 1904 and London 1908.

Flag football, a five-player-a-side version of American football, and squash after several unsuccessful attempts have both secured debuts on the Olympic programme.

The four team sports have each been proposed for six-team men's and women's tournaments.

Breaking, karate, kickboxing and motorsport had made initial shortlist for Los Angeles 2028, but missed out.

The omission of breaking is a surprise as it is due to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

Boxing's Olympic future remains in doubt due to a lack of governing body to run the sport ©Getty Images

Bach stressed the IOC wanted it to be included at Los Angeles 2028 and would not rule out a Task Force managing the sport for a third consecutive Olympics, insisting the issue was "hypothetical" and would be resolved as it progresses.

The IBA in June became the first-ever governing body to be expelled from the Olympic movement due to concerns with its finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions and a deterioration in relations with the IOC under its President, Russian Umar Kremlev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

World Boxing was formed in April seeking recognition from the IOC, but currently has only 16 National Federations and Bach warned prior to the Executive Board meeting it does not have "sufficient global representation".

IOC director general Christophe De Kepper had "guaranteed" in June that boxing would feature at Los Angeles 2028 at the Extraordinary IOC Session which confirmed the IBA's expulsion.

Bach has now backtracked by declaring a decision over its inclusion had been put "on hold".

Bach added modern pentathlon would have been removed had obstacle not replaced riding after a horse abuse scandal overshadowed the sport at Tokyo 2020.

Klaus Schormann, the long-serving President of the International Modern Pentathlon Union, has come under fire from several high-profile athletes in the sport over the plans, but claimed the governing body had been vindicated by the decision.

Modern pentathlon would not have survived on the Olympic programme if it had not dropped riding in favour of obstacle racing, IOC President Thomas Bach admitted ©UIPM

"UIPM was challenged by the IOC President to carry out a 'critical reform' of modern pentathlon, finding a replacement for riding as one of the sport’s five disciplines, and that is exactly what we have done - paying close attention to reducing the cost and complexity of the sport and adding appeal for youth and the general public," the German official said.

"The integration of obstacle in modern pentathlon has already proved to be highly successful and we now have a product that has the potential to add tremendous value to the Olympic Games for all future organisers, while respecting the vision of Baron Pierre de Coubertin to create a sport that examines the complete athlete.

"We are grateful to the IOC for their continued support during this process."

Weightlifting was left off the initial programme at Los Angeles 2028 following doping and corruption scandals and a series of governance failures, but was approved for inclusion due to the International Weightlifting Federation's delegation of anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency and sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

USA Weightlifting was among the members of the weightlifting community in celebratory mood.

"This momentous ruling affirms the important strides our sport has taken to improve our governance, commitment to clean sport and empowerment of the athlete voice," it said.

"But our work is not finished.

"USA Weightlifting will continue to relentlessly advocate for a clean sport that is governed fairly and puts athletes first."

The decisions are all set for approval on the second day of the IOC Session on Monday (October 16).

This is expected to be a formality, after which the event programme and athlete quota would be finalised at the start of 2025.