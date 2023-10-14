Paul and Ahye lead Trinidad and Tobago team for Santiago 2023

Cyclist Nicholas Paul and sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye are among the top names in the 64-member Trinidad and Tobago squad announced for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The number of athletes reduced by 34, compared to the 98 that represented the country at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The island nation will also take 36 officials to the Chilean capital, including Chef de Mission Stacy Santana.

Star swimmer Dylan Carter, multiple World Championships medallist, is a notable absentee in the squad, as he chose to compete in the World Aquatics World Cup series instead.

Paul, meanwhile, will look to defend his title from Lima 2019 while Ahye eyes an upgrade from her 100 metres silver from four years ago.

The addition of two-time Pan American Games silver Teniel Campbell and Kwesi Browne ensures a strong cycling contingent.

The other experienced names joining them include boxers Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince, and Tianna Guy.

Michelle-Lee Ahye, centre, will hope to upgrade from her 100m silver from four years ago ©Getty Images

Paul is a World Championships bronze medallist while Prince took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Both men's and women's field hockey teams make up majority of the squad.

Rheann Chung in table tennis, Karin Singh in weightlifting, Nicholas Robinson in canoeing and Christopher Richards in golf are the only representatives in their respective sports.

Chequeda De Boulet and Marc Reese Marcano made the badminon squad while Annalise Newman-Achee and Jameel Ali have been selected for gymnastics.

Nikoli Blackman, Cherelle Thompson, Zarek Wilson will be the swimmers in action in Chile.

Trinidad and Tobago has won a total of 62 medals - 11 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze - at the Pan American Games so far.

Their best-ever haul came in Peru four years ago when they won 12 medals - two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, will be Trinidad and Tobago's 18th appearance at the multi-sport event.