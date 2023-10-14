The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has announced its candidates for Executive Board elections due to take place on November 28 during the APC General Assembly at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Majid Rashed of the United Arab Emirates, elected as President of the Asian Paralympic Committee in 2014, is standing unopposed for a further term.

As well as endorsing the President, the General Assembly will elect two vice-presidents from eight candidates.

Votes will also be cast for the chair of the Women in Sport Committee (WiSC) - for which there are three candidates - and two members-at-large to the APC Executive Board, positions which have attracted 11 nominees in the overall total of 23.

Riyadh is set to host next month's Asian Paralympic Committee General Assembly ©Getty Images

All applications have been reviewed by the APC scrutineers and Electoral Commission, which has declared that the nominations meet the formal administrative requirements for consideration for election to the APC Executive Board as outlined in the respective bylaws.

For the vice-president role two of the following candidates will be elected - Hussein Abu Al-Ruz of Jordan, Abdulraheem Alshiekh of Saudi Arabia, Jai-Jun Choung of the Republic of Korea, Ghafoor Karegary of Iran, Deepa Malik of India, Teo-Koh Sock Miang of Singapore, Nasanbat Oyunbat of Mongolia and Muktorkhon Tashkodjaev of Uzbekistan.

There are three candidates for one role of Women in Sport Committee chair - Mu Ming-Chu of Chinese Taipei, Deepa Malik of India and Nasanbat Oyunbat of Mongolia.

For the positions of member-at-large two people will be elected from the following candidates - Omar Alaroub of Syria, Shaikh Mohamed Bin Duaij Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Hussein Abu Al-Ruz of Jordan, Mu Ming-Chu of Chinese Taipei, Zhou Jiamin of China, Teo-Koh Sock Miang of Singapore, Maksudur Rahman of Bangladesh, Imran Jamil Shami of Pakistan, Naoe Yasuoka of Japan, Leung Lai Yin of Hong Kong and Megat D Shahriman Bin Zaharudin of Malaysia.